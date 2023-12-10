Atlanta's own Bill Goldberg was in attendance for the Falcons game versus the Bucs, and he dished out some punishment while he was there

Long before Goldberg was a WCW and WWE world heavyweight champion, he was just a guy named Bill Goldberg who was playing defensive line for the Atlanta Falcons. Now, nearly 30 years after he last suited up for the Falcons, Goldberg returned to Atlanta and delivered a hellacious spinebuster to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who was wearing a Tom Brady jersey.

(I wanted to title this piece “Goldberg delivers spinebuster to ‘Tom Brady'” but my fellow editors here at ClutchPoints felt it would've been misleading… I'm all about those clicks though, baby!)

This encounter between Bill Goldberg and ‘Tom Brady' was about as entertaining as any other match Goldberg had during his wrestling career. Obviously the guy is loved in Atlanta, where he won his first heavyweight championship by defeating Hulk Hogan on WCW Monday Nitro, but he's not exactly the most skilled technical wrestler. For all the guff that guys like John Cena, Batista and Brock Lesnar have received for having a limited number of moves, Goldberg was a far more limited performer. I'll give credit where it's due though, the man is absolutely chiseled at age 56 and still has excellent tackling form.

The Falcons could've used some of that intensity during their game versus the Bucs. It was a back-and-forth NFC South showdown that saw Atlanta fall just a few yards short of the end zone on the final play of the game. Would Goldberg coming off the edge in pursuit of Baker Mayfield have made the difference in a game where Mayfield was sacked only once by the Falcons defense? That's for you to decide.