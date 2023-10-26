The biggest matchup in the upcoming Atlanta Falcons-Tennessee Titans game may be on the sidelines between coaches Arthur Smith and Mike Vrabel. Prior to the game, Vrabel poked fun at Smith's mustache.

When asked if he would do a ‘vest swap' with Smith, Vrabel said, “As long as he gets rid of that miserable mustache,” via Terrin Waack.

The comment is most likely all in good fun as Smith previously worked under Vrabel on the Titans. Smith was an assistant coach for the Titans for almost 10 years from 2011-2020. This included coaching under Mike Vrabel for three seasons, with the final two spent as the offensive coordinator. As Tennessee's OC, Smith was part of Derrick Henry's 2000-yard rushing campaign in 2020. He was then hired as the Falcons head coach in 2021.

Not only do Smith and Vrabel have their time on the Titans in common, but the fact that they both regularly wear a vest on the sidelines, prompting the reporter's question that echoed the idea of the ‘jersey swap' the players often participate in. This will be the first time the two coaches face off since Smith left the Titans and became the Falcons' coach.

The Falcons are -2.5 favorites on the road over the Titans. Atlanta has a 4-3 record compared to the Titans' 2-4 record. The Falcons will look to get just their second win on the road this season. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off a bye week and is unsure who their starting quarterback will be. If Ryan Tannehill is out, either Malik Willis or Will Levis will replace him.