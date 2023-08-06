The 2023 NFL season is almost here, and folks who love fantasy football are getting ready for their drafts. One player that many people are excited about is Drake London, a really good wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons. He had a great rookie season last year, and now people want to know how he'll do in fantasy football this year. Let's take a closer look at what he did last year, how he compares to other players, and what we can expect from him in 2023.

2022 Season Recap

Last year was Drake London's first year in the NFL. Needless to say, he played really well for the Atlanta Falcons. He did a great job, catching the football 72 times and gaining 866 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Even though his numbers might not make your eyes pop out, he was steady all year long and showed some really impressive moments. They threw the ball his way 117 times, which is a good sign for how he might do in fantasy football in the future. London saved his best for last, too. He put up 120 receiving yards on six catches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the season. He had a bit of trouble scoring in the red zone after a certain point, but with more experience, he'll probably get better at that in 2023.

Marcus Mariota throws it to Drake London for the touchdown 🙌 Falcons are now within 4 after the PAT is missed wide rightpic.twitter.com/8FPMJZZCxe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2022

Comparing to Other Players

When we look at how Drake London matches up with other players who play the same position, he's actually doing pretty well. Many fantasy experts have him ranked anywhere between 25th to 40th in terms of the best wide receiver for fantasy football right now. However, some prospective managers think he could be even better, maybe even one of the top 15 wide receivers in 2023. One special thing about him is how big he is. He stands at around 6'4 tall and weighs 210 pounds. That makes him taller and heavier than most of the cornerbacks trying to cover him. This makes him a great choice when the team gets close to the end zone. Right now, we have him in the mid-20s alongside other wideouts like DJ Moore and Tyler Lockett.

Team Situation

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Atlanta Falcons had a particular way of playing last season, where they like to run with the ball more. This affected how well Drake London did in fantasy football. This year, however, we feel that London could be ATL's surprise offensive package. Having Desmond Ridder as the new starting QB is nothing but good news for London. The Falcons also have a new coach in charge of the offense, Dave Ragone. He likes to be aggressive and make daring plays. That could mean more chances for Drake London to show off his skills on the field. Also, the Falcons are going to play some games against teams that aren't so good at stopping wide receivers, which is a plus. All in all, London should get many chances this year. And when he does get the ball, he could do really well.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

As we think about the upcoming 2023 season, there's a lot of hope that Drake London could be a big deal in fantasy football. Again, coach Ragone is known for making daring plays, so that should mean more chances for London to catch the ball and show his moves. And the schedule for the Falcons in 2023 is pretty good. These are very good signs for him to put up big numbers.

Last year, Drake London's performance on the field was actually better than how he looked on the fantasy scoreboards. That's mostly because the passes thrown to him weren't always in the right spot. Even though he finished as the 43rd-best wide receiver in fantasy, people are really excited about him for 2023. He got the ball 117 times last year, which was a lot, and he was one of the players who got the most chances in the whole NFL. Of course, there are some other players on the team now, like Mack Hollins and Bijan Robinson, so that might take away some of his chances. But if you want to take a chance on a player with a lot of potential, you might want to pick Drake London as early as the 5th round.

Looking Ahead

Keep an eye on Drake London for the 2023 fantasy football season. He's got the size, speed, and skill to be one of the best wide receivers out there. Sure, he had some ups and downs last year. Still, he showed enough promise to make him a valuable player for fantasy teams. With a new coach and some good matchups, he's got a good chance to shine in 2023. If you're looking for a player with a lot of potential in the middle of the draft, Drake London is definitely someone you should think about picking.