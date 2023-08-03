A solid amount of buzz is coming out of Atlanta Falcons training camp surrounding the progress of Desmond Ridder as QB1. After Falcons GM Terry Fontenot lended his support for Ridder, Kyle Pitts is now doubling down on those sentiments, reports Around the NFL's Kevin Patra.

“I mean, now as he's the starting quarterback, he's definitely stepping into that role. He's been more vocal to the team and grabbing us up when our heads are maybe down. Kind of like those regular camp things, but just to see him step into this new role and grab his team by the reins, that's what we've all been waiting on.”

To hear Kyle Pitts have such glowing support for Desmond Ridder should be music to Falcons fans ears. Not to mention, having Fontenot mirror his thoughts indicates that the belief in Ridder is organizational.

“We saw him handle some adversity and we saw him respond to it. So, we believe in the makeup and the maturity, and then now we get into the offseason and it's about improvement as opposed to the immediate result. It's about the process of improvement and we're process-oriented organization. So, he's had a really good offseason and he's working hard to improve in all areas.”

Overall, this is great news for believers in Ridder, especially with how talented the offense is around him. The Falcons offense is loaded with playmakers from Pitts to Drake London to Bijan Robinson, so Ridder certainly has the skill around him to lead a strong unit. These comments are one thing, but whether or not Ridder is the man for the job will remain to be seen until the regular season.