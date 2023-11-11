The battle of the birds will be front and center as the Atlanta Falcons make a road trip to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Falcons-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Atlanta's loss last weekend against Minnesota was a gut-punch to say the least, but the Falcons will have no time to sulk and feel bad for themselves. At the moment, Atlanta possesses a 4-5 record overall and are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race at the halfway point of the season.

Meanwhile, the return of QB Kyler Murray after missing out on play for nearly a year is expected to be a major storyline in this one. With his devastating knee injury now in the rearview mirror, can the former number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft turn around the Cardinals' season in historic fashion?

Here are the Falcons-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Cardinals Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals Week 10

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, the Falcons were truly only a couple plays going their way from winning that contest. With Atlanta's losing streak reaching two in a row, the Falcons must do everything in their power to get back into the win column.

For starters, the best shot that Atlanta has at stealing a win on the road will be paint a better picture of who and who will not be available for Sunday's contest. Unfortunately, Atlanta had quite the busy week in terms of the injury report as a total of six Falcons players were at least limited or missed practice entirely. Clearly, this does not bode well for Atlanta's chances on Sunday, especially considering that a good bulk of the names that are banged up happen to play on the defensive side of the football. As a whole, Atlanta's total defense ranks within the upper echelon of the league and the Falcons can't afford to have too many names miss out on play based on how well they've played late.

With the injury bug rearing its ugly head upon the Falcons, this game may be up to newly appointed field general Taylor Heinicke to put the team on this back. Throughout his career, Heinicke has shown off his heroics time and time again. With the starting gig fully in his grasp, it will be up to him to shine bright like a diamond in an attempt to lead the Falcons back in the playoff conversation.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Although the Cardinals enter this game with a porous 1-7 record, the wait is officially over. Indeed, Mr. Kyler Murray himself is back and supposedly better than ever. Even though Murray may show some shades of rust throughout Sunday's duel, but with the ball in his hands, Arizona automatically has a far better chance to win.

Not only will the return of Murray rejuvenate one of the worst teams in the league record-wise, but it appears that Arizona may see starting running back James Conner return to the starting lineup as well. In fact, rumor has it that Conner is trending towards suiting up this weekend for the first time in over a month. Indeed, Conner's productivity has been sorely missed and will add a whole other element to a more than-struggling offense. Remember, Arizona needs all the help they can get with the ball in their possession after putting up a measly 58 yards of total offense. Yes, that is no typo.

Last and certainly not least, there is no doubt that Arizona needs to make it a main priority to patch up some holes and stand firm defensively. While the Cards aren't considered to be one of the better defenses that the NFL has to offer, they have shown spurts of getting after opposing quarterback. Overall, Arizona has recorded 25 sacks through the first eight games of the season and making some noise in the Atlanta backfield could end up paying major dividends throughout the afternoon.

Final Falcons-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Falcons enter this one more than desperate while the Cardinals have nothing to lose. What could go wrong? At the end of the day, Atlanta is just too banged up at the moment to come out victorious while the return of some critical lawmakers for Arizona will end up being the deciding factor in the Cardinals finding a way to cover.

Final Falcons-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-110)