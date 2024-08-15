ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Baltimore Ravens in some NFL Preseason action. We're live at M&T Bank Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Falcons-Ravens prediction and pick.

The Falcons lost 20-13 to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener. Michael Penix Jr. made his NFL debut and did well, going 9 for 16 with 104 yards while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Ultimately, it was a good showing in his first taste of NFL action, as he showed the Falcons a glimmer of hope of what was to come.

Jose Mcclellan rushed nine times for 30 yards on just 3.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Carlos Washington rushed 16 times for 25 yards and a touchdown while catching one reception for 13 yards. Chris Blair had two catches for 45 yards.

The Falcons were 2 for 17 on third-down conversions and also committed two turnovers and eight penalties. Unfortunately, it was a sloppy effort for the Falcons.

The Ravens lost 16-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener. Lamar Jackson will not play in the preseason, and it was no surprise to see him not play here. Instead, the Ravens used backup quarterback Josh Johnson, who went 4 for 12 with 62 yards. Owen Wright rushed seven times for 33 yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Dayton Wade had four receptions for 27 yards.

The Ravens struggled to move the ball, going 2 for 12 on third-down conversion. Also, they had a turnover and allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked three times.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons-Ravens Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +100

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Ravens Preseason

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The story for this game will be all about the players' development. Specifically, the Falcons want to see more from Penix and what he can do. His improvement and development will be essential in this one, and seeing how he adjusts to pressure and finds his open receivers will be paramount.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier did not play in the preseason opener but may play in this one. If they play, look for them to get a few series. Drake London and Kyle Pitts may also get a series or two in this one, depending on what the Falcons plan to do. The Falcons will be gentle about their game plan, ensuring that everyone stays healthy for the start of the regular season. Overall, the goal is to get everyone ready for the season while preventing injuries. Getting Robinson a touch or two can shake off the cobwebs and have him ready to start the season without issues.

The Falcons will cover the spread if they can limit their mistakes and run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to play solid defense and check down the Ravens.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The majority of the starters will likely sit in this one. Yet, there is a small chance we may see some starters in this one. We won't see Jackson, Derrick Henry, or Mark Andrews. However, we may see Zay Flowers play a series or two. In the event that this happens, the Ravens will look to get him going and the other receivers to get them ready.

The defense will likely be shuffling players left and right to try and get them some playing time. Moreover, the goal of this game is not to win but to see which players will fit the Ravens the best as they prepare for their Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens will see what they have in their second and third-string players. If they like what they have, they may have some solid foundation down the line. The depth will face a major test in this one.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and if Johnson can play better. Then, they need to find the right players to make plays on defense.

Final Falcons-Ravens Prediction & Pick

If this were a regular-season game, the Ravens would cover the spread with almost no hesitation as they are Super Bowl contenders, while the Falcons are questionable contenders at best, even with Kirk Cousins and a new coach. But this is a preseason game, and the Falcons will have more of a chance of covering the spread because they will have Penix playing, while the Ravens likely counter with Johnson. Therefore, we expect the Falcons to come into this one and cover the spread.

Final Falcons-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons: +1.5 (-120)