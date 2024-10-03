The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received yet another $1 million donation from FanDuel, the leading online gambling corporation in North America. Fanduel has donated $1 million to the UNCF for a fourth time to help with the mission to build a robust and nationally recognized pipeline of underrepresented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly qualified college graduates.

This donation will especially go towards financially supporting students at any of the 11 HBCUs in the state of North Carolina. Mobile sports betting became legal in the state of North Carolina earlier this year.

Barber-Scotia College, Bennett College, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, St. Augustine’s University, Shaw University, and Winston-Salem State University are the 11 North Carolina institutions that will be affected by the donation.

As the Carolina Panthers’ official sports betting partner, FanDuel presented a check to the UNCF on September 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Executives from both the UNCF and FanDuel participated in the event. With the grant, UNCF will assist students at each of the schools directly through its Emergency Student Aid program, covering a range of needs such as technology, housing, food security, tuition, and other educational costs.

“We are thrilled to extend our work with the UNCF to support the HBCU community across North Carolina,” said Alison Kutler, Vice President, Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel. “FanDuel is steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate our sportsbook, and we look forward to supporting hard-working students at institutions throughout the state.”

North Carolina HBCUs have been getting some major recognition lately for their academic excellence. Last month, U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the Top 10 HBCUs. Greensboro HBCU North Carolina A&T State University made that list, tying with Hampton University for number seven.

North Carolina A&T also made the Wall Street Journal’s top 500 universities. The university topped the list in the public HBCU category, followed by Florida A&M, North Carolina Central, Prairie View A&M, Tennessee State, Savannah State, Jackson State, and Alcorn State University.