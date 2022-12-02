Published December 2, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

Welcome to the Round of 16 team USA! The United States finished second in Group B after a huge win against Iran to end the group stage.

The USMNT will face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 am ET, and FanDuel has an offer that you can not miss.

“Place a pre-live, straight wager with cash on the USA to advance vs. Netherlands and if your bet loses, get a refund in free bets”

How It Works

Place a “To Qualify for the Next Round” wager on the USA to advance with cash on the USA vs. Netherlands match on December 3rd, 2022. If USA doesn’t advance to the Quarterfinals, get a refund in free bets Refund will be credited within 72 hours of the end of the Promotion Period Refund will be issued as non-withdrawable free bets that expire seven days after receipt Payouts from free bets only include winnings and do not include initial stake

Ineligible Bets

Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or free bets

Odds Boosts

Cashed out bets

Parlay, Same Game Parlay and Same Game Parlay +wagers

This offer ends December 3 by the start of the match.

