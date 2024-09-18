The Chicago Bulls legend and GOAT contender Michael Jordan has won six NBA championships and five MVPs, but the one thing he has never done is sell his Illinois mansion listed since 2012. However, the first NBA player to become a billionaire, thanks to Nike's Jordan Brand and other endorsement deals, may finally be nearing a deal for the house, per reports.

One such report said that the house was under contract for sale at a most recent asking price of $14.9 million, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

Michael Jordan's Illinois mansion

What's so special about the house? Michael Jordan bought his Illinois mansion for $2 million in 1991, his first championship year with the Bulls and the start of their first three-peat. He also lived there for a time and watched his children grow up there.

Today, the mansion is on Zillow. Its official listing on the site said the residence was 32,683 square feet, and it had nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. Moreover, it has a regulation-sized basketball gym, weight room, cigar room, and an in-ground pool.

Interested buyers will also own a piece of NBA history. For instance, the fence circling the property includes his iconic No. 23. In all, the entire area covers 56,000 square feet.

Its first listing in 2012 put it at $29 million, which might have caused buyers to balk, and the house has stayed on sale since then. Another report said that, at the time, the house was “by far the highest-priced home listed in the Chicago area.”

The report also mentioned that the house had undergone major renovation in 2009, but there were no further details.

Through the years, His Airness struggled to offload the property. Not even his offer of free custom-fit Air Jordan shoes couldn't sweeten the deal for potential buyers visiting the home.

His Airness' ventures

Everyone knows the arc of MJ's career. After losing to the Detroit Pistons year after year, his Bulls finally broke through in 1991 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

His team's domination of the 1990s may have influenced players like Anthony Edwards to speak negatively of other great players in that decade. Recently, Edwards drew flak from Magic Johnson, among others, for saying Jordan was the only player with skill in his era.

In response, Magic said he never responded to players with zero championships in any level, from high school to the pros. A scathing reply from a legend with five NBA titles and one national title.

Outside basketball, Jordan spent 13 years as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. During his tenure, though, the Hornets only reached the playoffs three times.

In 2023, MJ sold his shares of the Hornets to a group under Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Currently, Jordan owns 23XI Racing in NASCAR, with driver Denny Hamlin.