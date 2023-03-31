It appears the long-anticipated Fantastic Four film is getting a rewrite and they have found their writer to do it.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit exclusively reported the news that Josh Friedman will rewrite the script, replacing Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Friedman is no newbie to the sci-fi genre, as he was a core part of creating the story for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water — and will also continue to grow in his role in future sequels — and also helped adapt Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer for television. Friedman also was a co-creator of Foundation for Apple TV+.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen a Fantastic Four movie on the big screen — I’m sure most would like to forget the 2015 version — but it will be the first film for Marvel’s first family in the confines of the MCU. Casting still hasn’t been announced, but we did see John Krasinski play the role of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last year — making a lot of fan castings come true. It’s unknown whether or not he will return for this Fantastic Four film, though.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A new Fantastic Four movie has been announced for a few years now. Jon Watts of the MCU’s Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy that starred Tom Holland was initially in place to direct before stepping down. Matt Shakman, who directed all of WandaVision, then took over the role.

The film is slated for a November 8, 2024 release date and will kick off Marvel’s Phase 6.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2023.