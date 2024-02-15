Deadpool and Wolverine's first trailer has fans theorizing about a possible Wolverine variant and the actor that could play him for the film.

Deadpool and Wolverine is already set to feature a whose-who of returning faces from across Marvel's big screen history including Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Aaron Stanford's Pyro. However, the film's first trailer has caused fan focus to shift to a rumored casting surrounding one of the titular heroes and the name many fans have theorized could be wielding adamantium claws.

The focus of the latest fan theory is a brief moment in Deadpool and Wolverine's first trailer that hints at Deadpool meeting what appears to be a tuxedo-wearing Logan participating in an intense game of poker. Many fans on social media have voiced their belief that his is Logan as his alias Patch, which he dons whenever in Madripoor, and the actor seen isn't Hugh Jackman but in fact Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

It wouldn't be the first time Radcliffe's name has come up in relation to possibly playing Wolverine, especially when Jackman seemingly hung up the claws with 2017's Logan. That said, the former-Harry Potter star had repeatedly shot down that possibility of taking up the claws or that he had spoken with Marvel Studios about joining the MCU in some manner.

Radcliffe's name once again began circling Marvel and Wolverine, though, when alleged insider Daniel Richtman said in September 2023 that the actor had been cast in an “unspecified role” for Deadpool and Wolverine. However, there has been no confirmation of this report or Radcliffe's possible involvement in the film since.

As for the possible inclusion of Patch, the MCU may have already laid some subtle ground work for this version of Wolverine to make an appearance at some point.

Madripoor was officially introduced into the MCU in the 2021 Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as an autonomous city-state in Southeast Asia that serves as a haven for international criminals. Sam Wilson and Bucky were given a brief, but eventful, introduction to the city during their brief visit with Helmut Zemo, and it is possible Deadpool could find himself there seeking the help from one of many possible Wolverines existing in the multiverse.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2025.