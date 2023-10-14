The NBA season is here as the preseason has kicked off. Fantasy basketball drafts are starting, and fantasy teams need to prepare for their draft.

There are multiple star-studded shooting guards in the league. This includes Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, and many more. There is also plenty of depth at the shooting guard position, with the league always wanting more three-and-d role players. Players that fit this archetype are very valuable and touted by teams. Fantasy managers should do research to find out which of those shooting guards to target ahead of their fantasy draft.

With that said, here are the top five fantasy basketball sleepers at shooting guard in the 2023-24 NBA season, ranked.

Malik Monk is a quality young guard who played well in the playoffs for the Sacramento Kings. Monk averaged 19 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the postseason, per StatMuse. He can score at all three levels and is coming off a phenomenal postseason.

In his second year with the Kings, Monk could take a jump. Monk is the 6th man for Sacramento and is the leading scorer off the bench. He is one of the Kings' best offensive players and should have a prominent role this season. With his shooting and scoring ability, he could be a quality player in fantasy basketball.

Josh Hart is one of the better role players in the NBA. Hart inked a four-year $81 million extension with the New York Knicks this offseason. He played a pivotal role for the Knicks after being traded there at the deadline last season.

Hart averaged 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals across 25 games with New York last season, per Basketball Reference. He shot a very efficient 58.6 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three in those games.

Hart's all-around play makes him a very valuable role player. He will also be a sleeper shooting guard to draft in fantasy, especially in category leagues. He won't be a top scorer, but he can score in double-digits while grabbing rebounds, some assists, and steals. Hart also showed he can be an efficient player with his first season in New York.

Fantasy managers should target Hart late in the draft, especially if it's a fantasy basketball categories league.

Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes had a breakout sophomore season last year with the Knicks. The 23-year-old is a talented young guard who plays a key role for New York. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from downtown.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Grimes spaces the floor for New York and is a great complementary player around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. He plays well on both ends of the floor and is well-rounded. Grimes should be targeted by fantasy managers late in the draft.

Cam Thomas has a ton of potential on the Brooklyn Nets. The 22-year-old guard has proven his ability to score at a high level when given the opportunity. In the six games Thomas has started in his career, he has averaged 33 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Thomas has averaged 46.7 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from behind the arc.

Thomas's role figures to be the Nets' primary scorer off the bench. This season should be the biggest role he's had. In years prior, Thomas had very inconsistent minutes, which has resulted in flashes of being a good player but not consistent play.

Fantasy basketball managers should target Thomas this season, as he has a more prominent role for the Nets.

Christian Braun

Christian Braun had a promising rookie season for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Braun played in 76 regular season games for Denver, averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from three. While these numbers don't stand out, Braun had a role in helping the Nuggets win the title.

Braun had some pivotal moments in the postseason and will take on a bigger role for the Nuggets this season. Denver lost Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency, two rotational role players for the champs last season.

Braun will take on more minutes and be one of the crucial players coming off the bench for the Nuggets. Although his numbers weren't great last season, with a more significant role, Braun could be a sleeper player to target at shooting guard.

The NBA season kicks off soon. The preseason is in full swing, and basketball is back. Fantasy basketball drafts are starting soon, and fantasy managers should consider drafting these five sleeper shooting guards.