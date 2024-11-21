The playoffs draw closer, so it’s time to take a more critical look at which running backs to use. Also, in the mix for fantasy managers is making the right choice at quarterback. But don’t forget to spend a little time on the fantasy football defense rankings for Week 12 because they matter, too.

There are some interesting matchups, but one to be wary of is the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Some sites have the Steelers ranked highly, including fantasypros.com at No. 2 for the week. But division games on the road against a rival can be tricky. Teams build themselves to play well against their big rivals. Add in the fact it’s a short week, and the Steelers, on the road, might not be a top-two defensive unit. They should still be good, especially with the potential for rain, but perhaps not elite.

Of course, Jameis Winston could turn into a pick-six machine, and then the Steelers easily vault to the top of the list. Don’t you love fantasy football and trying to figure it out?

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Denver Broncos seem like a safe pick. They’ve had one bad week all season, and it came at Baltimore. In other good weeks, they’ve finished at No. 1, 2, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 8 for fantasy football defensive units.

This week looks like another top-10 finish. The Raiders have shaky play at the quarterback position. And the Broncos should be able to get home for a few sacks and force a couple of turnovers.

One thing the Broncos must avoid is not getting hyped for the struggling Raiders. Head coach Sean Payton said he has spoken to his team about it, according to denverbroncos.com.

“We went through the game awards,” Payton said of last week’s contest. “But I said, ‘Look, this happens sometimes. When we had a good win and then you go back and watch the tape and you realize, ‘Ah, there (are mistakes).’ And so, all right, that was good enough last week. But we're going to play in a game where we have to get those things cleaned up.

“There's no flat line. You're moving forward up or you're moving backward down. I do think it gets to the leadership and the culture that you're trying to build. “We can't allow it to build complacency, though. It's like the clock's ticking to improve in this race that you're in.”

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II said it’s a matter of focusing on the good things and continuing them.

“We realize last game was a great game,” Surtain said. “Obviously we're (not) going to reach the perfect mode, but we're just trying to achieve greatness each and every week. That's the goal and that's the standard, and we're fully capable of doing it, because we've got all 11 guys that are willing to get it right, willing to do what's best for the team week in and week out. When you have a defense like that, that's hungry and ready to obtain those goals, the sky's the limit for us, for sure.”

The Houston Texans are also a fantasy football defensive to watch for Week 12. They are at home against a Titans offense that doesn’t scare anybody. The Texans are coming off a week where they ranked No. 1 for the first time season. but it was their third top-five finish in the last six weeks.

Still, the Texans must be wary of the division rival. The Titans will be fired up, too, said Titans head coach Brian Callahan, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“I understand the history,” Callahan said Wednesday. “I can see how it would absolutely mean more to the people who have been involved in it for a long time. But to me, it's a big divisional game regardless of who it is.”

Other Standouts

The Kansas City Chiefs have a juicy matchup against the Panthers. But they’ve only recorded four sacks over the last three weeks. This could be a get-right game for the Chiefs in that regard.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it’s a tough bunch, according to a post on X by Carolina Blitz, via Sports Illustrated.

“They have depth up front and a really solid group of linebackers behind them,” Canales said. “I just think that making sure we cover the first level in the run game and pass game, it always starts there. Just the variety of things that Spags can throw at a team, we just have to be prepared with those answers.”

Let’s put the Steelers in this fantasy football group. They could be rather impressive, but they could also fall bland. But any time you have J.J. Watt on your team, you have a chance for big plays. Just listen to the viewpoint of head coach Kevin Stefanski, according to the Browns YouTube page via sports.yahoo.com.

“(Watt) always is disruptive,” Stefanski said. “A great player, an elite rusher, plays hard, good versus the run, good versus the pass. He’s long so you can see — has sacks where he just gets that long arm in there and can knock the ball out. So great player.”

Fantasy Football Sleepers

If you want to take a fantasy football chance on Sam Darnold imploding on the road, the Chicago Bears look interesting this week. But the Bears have only two sacks over the last two weeks.

The Detroit Lions have an interception in every game this season, and the Colts have an erratic quarterback. Nice combo.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings

1. Denver Broncos, DEN vs. ATL

2. Houston Texans, HOU @ DAL

3. Kansas City Chiefs KC @ CAR

4. Pittsburgh Steelers PIT @ CLE

5. Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ TEN

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ NYG

7. Detroit Lions, DET @ IND

8. Chicago Bears, CHI vs. MIN

9. Miami Dolphins, MIA vs. NE

10. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ LAR

11. Arizona Cardinals, ARI @ SEA

12. Washington Commanders, WAS vs. DAL