The fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner and Week 12 could seal your fate. With the most important matchups of the season coming up, you have to make the right decision at running back. We've helped you all season long and will continue to rank the position this week. We'll reveal our Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

There are six teams on bye in Week 12. Take this time to yell at the cloud like Grandpa Simpson and look back on the beautiful Week 8 when there were no byes. Okay, now onto the byes, which take out two top-five backs in James Cook and Bijan Robinson. Bengals' back Chase Brown has been solid but is unavailable. Travis Etienne's Jaguars, Breece Hall's Jets, and Alvin Kamara's Saints join them on the shelf.

Thankfully, someone is coming back. Rookie Jonathon Brooks will make his debut for the Panthers this week. How he splits the backfield with the recently-extended Chuba Hubbard will be interesting to see. There are no notable injuries taking guys off the fantasy football board in Week 12.

With all of those factors considered, let's launch into our Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 12

Derrick Henry had his worst game of the season, along with every member of the Ravens on Sunday. He had his first fumble of the season and lowest fantasy football PPR output of the season. He clings to his top position on the list even though he has another tough matchup. The Chargers have been a great defense this year but got cooked by Joe Burrow on Sunday, which could lead to big things for the Ravens.

Saquon Barkley remains at number two but closed the gap with his great game against the Commanders. The Eagles' back has been incredible for fantasy football managers this season and should continue that in Week 12. The Rams have a solid defensive line but do allow points to running backs. Expect Barkley to continue to be a big part of Philly's offense.

Fantasy football managers had a lot of fun watching Joe Mixon's three-touchdown night on Monday. When he is healthy, there are few backs better than him in the NFL and he proved that against the Cowboys. The Texans' offense has struggled of late but Mixon has helped them through, a trend that should continue against the Titans. Tennessee's defense has been solid this season so don't expect the 2023 Texans to return this week.

Sleeper running backs for Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson is back on the list as Drake Maye's ascension continues. His early season lull is well behind him and Stevenson has become a solid fantasy football option. The Patriots play the Dolphins, who allowed some points to the Raiders in their win on Sunday. All of a sudden, New England's offense is not the pushover it was in September. Don't be surprised if Stevenson puts up some points on Sunday.

Austin Ekeler is not on the list but had the best receiving game of his season last week against the Eagles. In PPR leagues, the veteran can be a valuable piece even without the touchdowns that Brian Robinson Jr gobbles up. If he continues to turn back the clock in the passing game, the Commanders will have much more success on offense going forward. This week's matchup with the Cowboys is a great place to start.

The Giants are back from bye and Tyrone Tracy should be back in your fantasy football lineup. While he fumbled away the game two weeks ago against the Panthers, he has still been a solid back for them. The Buccaneers are nothing special on defense and with Tommy DeVito playing, the run game will be important. Tracy is a good piece to lock in moving forward.

Bust running backs for Week 12

Nick Chubb has not been great in his return from an ACL injury and has a tough matchup on Thursday. The Steelers' defense just shut down Derrick Henry and a short week for the still-recovering Chubb is not a great spot. While fantasy football managers should be rewarded for their patience, it has been a rough go for Chubb. Leave him on the bench for this matchup.

The Broncos have a full running back room with Audric Estime, Javonte Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin. There is always one team like this, where fantasy football players have no idea who is going to be the featured back on a given day. After a week of discussion about Estime, it was Williams who plunged into the end zone. Leave them all on the bench, as it will be more disappointing to have a dud in your lineup than to have a star on your bench.

The Cowboys were a disaster on offense on Monday night and Rico Dowdle has been hurt by it in fantasy football. In the two games since Dak Prescott went out, Dowdle has combined for 14 PPR points, fewer than he had in Week 10 alone. You have to start fading Cowboys players if you want to win your league and Dowdle is a great place to start.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Alexander Mattison, LV (v DEN)

23. (23) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ MIA)

22. (21) Tyrone Tracy, NYG (v TB)

21. (22) Bucky Irving, TB (@ NYG)

20. (20) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v MIN)

19. (19) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v KC)

18. (17) Kareem Hunt, KC (@ CAR)

17. (18) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v DAL)

16. (16) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ HOU)

15. (12) JK Dobbins, LAC (v BAL)

14. (14) James Connor, ARI (@ SEA)

13. (15) Jonathan Taylor, IND (v DET)

12. (13) Najee Harris, PIT (@ CLE)

11. (11) David Montgomery, DET (@ IND)

10. (10) De'Von Achane, MIA (v NE)

9. (9) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ CHI)

8. (8) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v ARI)

7. (6) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ IND)

6. (5) Josh Jacobs, GB (v SF)

5. (4) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ GB)

4. (7) Kyren Williams, LAR (v PHI)

3. (3) Joe Mixon, HOU (v TEN)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ LAR)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ LAC)