Most fantasy football leagues are ending their regular season in Week 14. That means you need a win, whether it is to make the playoffs or just end on a high note. Every decision matters when you need a win, even at kicker. We've been helping you with kickers all season long and we've got the last regular season list. Here are our Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

There are six teams on bye this week and it takes off a struggling kicker and a team with injuries. If you have Justin Tucker, you might need a new fantasy football option anyway. Austin Seibert is hurt and now his Commanders are on bye. Kai'imi Faibairn's Texans, Joey Slye's Patriots, Matt Gay's Colts, and Wil Lutz's Broncos are also on bye. One new injury cropped up on Wednesday, as Bengals' kicker Evan McPherson is out for a few weeks.

With all of that considered, it's time for the final regular season list. Let's look at the Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 14

Chris Boswell maintains the top spot in our rankings heading into a big divisional matchup. The Steelers' star racked up 15 fantasy football points in a blowout win over the Bengals, even with a miss. Now he faces a Browns defense that got rolled over by the Broncos on Monday. Expect Boswell to rack up points in this matchup and kick you into the playoffs.

Brandon Aubrey is still the second-best fantasy football kicker after a solid Thanksgiving performance. The Cowboys were good on offense against the Giants defense and the Bengals are not much better. But Burrow will rip up their defense and force fourth-down situations for Cooper Rush. This may not be the best week for Aubrey.

When you benefit from one of the best offenses in the league, you become a great fantasy football kicker. That's where Jake Bates operates. He missed one field goal on Thanksgiving but was otherwise solid. On Thursday, he plays another dome game against the Packers that should end in a lot of points for Bates.

Sleeper kickers for Week 14

Daniel Carlson is only claimed in 3% of ESPN fantasy football leagues but is having a great season. The Raiders were solid on offense with Aidan O'Connell and have an easier matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14. While they have had a tough season overall, Carlson is a good kicker who should have a solid game against Tampa.

Similarly, Blake Grube is claimed in less than 6% of leagues but is one of the best fantasy football kickers out there. Even with an offense decimated by injuries, Grupe had a nine-point performance. The Giants' defense is much worse than the Rams' unit, especially considering the Dexter Lawrence injury. Expect another solid performance from Grupe.

Cam Little has had a rough rookie season and it will not get easier if Mac Jones is the Jaguars quarterback. Even against a poor Titans team, don't expect Jones to give Litte a lot of opportunities in this game. Even when given the opportunity, he missed a kick that could have flipped the game against the Texans.

Bust kickers for Week 14

Even though the Chiefs have a great record, don't put Spencer Shrader into your fantasy football lineup. The former Jet has been solid for Kansas City but it is getting cold at Arrowhead and that could be tough for the young kicker. Plus, Harrison Butker is eligible to come back soon and that will spell the end of Shrader's run.

Eddy Pineiro missed two kicks for the Panthers and cost his team the game against the Buccaneers last week. He was the most accurate kicker in NFL history before last week's game but lost that title with the misses. While the Pineiro fantasy football owners were frustrated last week, it could get worse this week. The Eagles are dominating on defense lately and it could be tough for the Panthers.

Jake Moddy was a great college kicker but has not been great in the pros. Combine that with an injured 49ers offense and you have a kicker to avoid in fantasy football. With no running game, it will be difficult for the Niners to get Moody into field-goal range. There are better options for your team, including Cairo Santos on the other side of this Sunday's matchup.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Jason Myers, SEA (@ ARI)

11. Daniel Carlson, LV (@ TB)

10. Nick Folk, TEN (v JAX)

9. Blake Grupe, NO (@ NYG)

8. Tyler Bass, BUF (@ LAR)

7. Chase McLaughlin, TB (v LV)

6. Jason Sanders, MIA (v NYJ)

5. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ MIN)

4. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ KC)

3. Jake Bates, DET (v GB)

2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v CIN)

1. Chris Boswell, PIT (v CLE)