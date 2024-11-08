The Washington Commanders, who made one of the biggest NFL trade deadline acquisitions by trading for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, are in a difficult situation with kicker Austin Seibert on the injury report with a right-hip injury.

Seibert did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. He will likely be questionable or a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his status unknown, the Commanders signed veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Seibert is 25-of-27 this year with his two misses coming from 50-plus yards. His 97 points scored leads the NFL by 12 points.

At his current 12.1 points-per-game pace, he is on track to score 194 points (after missing one game) and potentially surpass LaDainian Tomlinson's single-season points record of 186, set in 2006 when he scored 31 touchdowns (28 rushing, three receiving).

Commanders on track for decades-best season

At 7-2, there's plenty of football left to be played in Washington. When was the last time the Commanders won more than 10 games in a season?

You have to go back to 1991 when the 14-2 Washington Redskins and head coach Joe Gibbs won the Super Bowl on the backs of such Washington legends like running back Earnest Byner, cornerback Darrell Green, guard Mark Schlereth, wide receiver Gary Clark, and quarterback Mark Rypien to name a few.

There's certainly a new breath of fresh air that comes with being on the Commanders right now. Veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin says he can feel the difference.

“Practice during the week doesn't feel like work,” McLaurin began. “I've been in situations where the week can feel like such a grind and [is] really tough on you mentally and physically.

“We get our work in here, but at the same time, there's such a purpose in the way we practice,” McLaurin said. “I feel like we're always prepared for what's to come. Our competitiveness and the way we're being trained each and every day allows us to rise to the occasion and be ready for whatever comes on Sunday.”

It's impressive to see the Commanders' turnaround and how far they could go this season on the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Former Washington signal-caller Robert Griffin III made a bold claim about the team's potential this year after Daniels won yet another Rookie of the Week award.

“They might as well rename the Rookie of the Week award to the Jayden Daniels Award of the Week. Young man isn’t just taking over Washington DC; he has the Commanders poised to sweep a bunch of the NFL Awards. Rookie of the year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year. The Washington Commanders can beat any team in the NFL with Jayden Daniels at QB,” Griffin said.

The Commanders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 on Sunday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m. EST.