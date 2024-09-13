San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey continues to recover from both Achilles tendonitis and a calf strain, impeding his ability to get on the field. Unfortunately, it looks like 2023's NFL rushing leader won't be back Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaffrey didn't participate in the early portion of Friday's practice, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is NOT present at the early open portion of Friday’s practice,” Wagoner reported. “Updates from Kyle Shanahan in about an hour.”

Shortly after, reports came that McCaffrey was ruled out and could possibly go on Injured Reserve, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is OUT Sunday at Minnesota, Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers are now considering placing Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, which would sideline him this week plus three more games, Shanahan said.”

McCaffrey was a last-minute inactive in the 49ers' Week 1 game against the New York Jets. Backup tailback Jordan Mason had a career day in the All-Pro's stead, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in the 32-19 victory.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch commented on McCaffrey's Week 2 status, via Bay Area radio station KNBR.

“I don't know that answer,” Lynch admitted. “He's dealing with this Achilles tendinitis, which is one of those deals that can be feeling good one day and then, the next day, it flares. And so it's been very frustrating for Christian, I know, and frustrating for us, only because he's such a great player.”

While everyone wants to see McCaffrey on the field, San Francisco needs to save him for when it matters most.

“But primary in our mind is the long view,” Lynch admitted. “Christian is such an elite player. He changes us. He makes us different. But also, it's nice to see that we can function without him. We can function at a really high level.”

Will McCaffrey be back soon, or will he go on injured reserve?

The 49ers haven't decided how to handle Christian McCaffrey's injury

While San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan resisted the idea of putting McCaffrey on IR, Lynch said anything is possible.

“If that's the right thing, it's what we'll do. We'll consult,” Lynch assured. “We'll, first of all, see how he's doing today after getting a good work session in yesterday, see how he responds. And then, all options now, as Kyle has said, are on the table.”

He concluded, “We're going to do what's right for Christian, right for our team.”

Achilles tendonitis is a nagging type of injury, so there's a chance that McCaffrey will have to deal with it regardless. However, the 49ers are fortunate to be a championship-level team with or without the former Carolina Panther, so there's no need to rush him back.