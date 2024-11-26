The 2025 NFL playoffs are just weeks away but the fantasy football playoffs are approaching even quicker. With just a few games remaining in the 2024 fantasy football season, matchups are becoming even more meaningful, and searching for positional edges becomes a tedious task.

Much like in real life, no position is more important than quarterback. The highest-scoring position is almost always the difference-maker between a championship team and the rest of the pack, and vice versa. Not everyone can have the league-winning signal caller, but everyone can get the most out of what they have by analyzing the Week 13 matchups.

Top Week 13 Quarterbacks

He has not had the best year of his career, but Patrick Mahomes appears to be hitting his groove with six games left in the regular season. If that is the case, it would only make sense for him in his career. After throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 12, Mahomes has a very favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. With Gardner Minshew out for the year, there is an obvious blowout risk, but the Kansas City Chiefs have had nine of their 11 games end within a single score regardless of the pre-game expectations.

Mahomes is not the only top quarterback with a favorable matchup, as Baker Mayfield is primed for a big game against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game. Let's not forget that this is a classic revenge game for Mayfield, who always tends to elevate his performance in similar occasions.

Two of the best fantasy quarterbacks on the year, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, go head-to-head in a high-stakes clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. Expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair in that one resulting in both players producing appetizing fantasy scores.

Top Week 13 Sleeper Quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson has been difficult to trust in 2024, but if there was ever a time for him to have a showcase moment, it would be in Week 13 against the New England Patriots. Richardson struggled in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, but he is unlikely to face another defense as tough as Dan Campbell's again. Instead, he faces a Patriots defense without Ja'Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise that is already in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, per Pro Football Reference.

New England is also allowing the sixth-most completions of 20 yards or more, fitting perfectly into Richardson's play style. Consider him the top sleeper of the week with a top-five ceiling.

However, in the same game, Drake Maye will also get a soft matchup against the Indianapolis Colts secondary, which is ranked in the bottom 10. Maye struggled against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 but has already proven to have one of the safest floors of the position with his ceiling yet to be reached.

Fantasy managers must also overlook recency bias and consider Will Levis and Cooper Rush as two rising quarterbacks with enticing matchups. Levis gets the soft Washington Commanders secondary after consecutive 275-yard games while Rush will face the pitiful New York Giants after throwing for two touchdowns in his first win of the year.

Top Week 13 Bust Quarterbacks

NFL fans have fallen in love with Jameis Winston all over again in 2024, and it has translated to recent success in fantasy football. Expectations just need to be tempered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position. He will still be fun, but this is the best secondary he will face all year one week after failing to connect on a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Burrow managers also need to be cautious with their decisions coming out of his bye week. Burrow is set to face the Steelers, who have locked down quarterbacks all season long, ranking No. 1 against the position. The 27-year-old will also likely be without left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., leaving backup Cody Ford on an island with T.J. Watt.

Similarly, Brock Purdy is due for a regression, assuming he plays. If he does take the field, Purdy will be coming out of a one-week absence against the Buffalo Bills, who have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 13

32. Desmond Ridder, LV (vs. KC)

31. Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. DET)

30. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. NYJ)

29. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CHI)

28. Tommy DeVito, NYG (vs. DAL)

27. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (vs. SEA)

26. Kirk Cousins, ATL (vs. LAC)

25. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. HOU)

24. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. TB)

23. Jameis Winston, CLE (vs. DEN)

22. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. BUF)

21. Will Levis, TEN (vs. WAS)

20. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. MIN)

19. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. CLE)

18. Cooper Rush, DAL (vs. NYG)

17. Jordan Love, GB (vs. MIA)

16. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. CIN)

15. Derek Carr, NO (vs. LAR)

14. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. GB)

13. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. PIT)

12. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. ATL)

11. Drake Maye, NE (vs. IND)

10. Sam Darnold, MIN (vs. ARI)

9. Jayden Daniels, WAS (vs. TEN)

8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. NO)

7. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. NE)

6. CJ Stroud, HOU (vs. JAC)

5. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. CAR)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. PHI)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. BAL)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. SF)

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV)