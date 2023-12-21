Which Quarterback will carry you to fantasy football glory in Week 16?

Greetings, surviving fantasy football enthusiasts! As we embark on Week 16, we find ourselves at the pivotal stage of the fantasy football postseason, inching closer to the coveted championship title.

Navigating the fantasy football playoffs requires strategic maneuvering. Our Week 16 fantasy QB rankings are designed to aid you in fending off elimination as you pursue championship glory. The quarterback position, renowned for its high-scoring potential, can be a linchpin in maintaining competitiveness. Of course, that's provided you make reasonable fantasy football decisions.

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, and Trevor Lawrence were initially touted as near-mandatory starts in optimal health this season. However, as we approach Week 16, all four find themselves situated outside the top 12 QBs in terms of fantasy football points per game. While this doesn't automatically signal a benching, it does warrant a thoughtful evaluation.

Last week's uncertainties, stemming from injuries and illnesses at the quarterback position, kept fantasy football owners on their toes. As we approach Week 16, a couple of noteworthy injuries linger on the radar. Nevertheless, the premier quarterback options remain secure in your lineup. That's unless you're confident in finding an even more advantageous alternative.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 16 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Maintaining our top spot this week is Josh Allen, who faces the Chargers in Week 16. Allen is set for a more favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that struggled against rookie Aidan O'Connell last week. Dak Prescott, taking on the Dolphins, remains a strong pick. He aims to continue his MVP-caliber performance, undeterred by the Dolphins' recent shutout at home. The occasional off day, as witnessed in the Cowboys' 10-point effort in Week 15, is par for the course in today's competitive league.

Patrick Mahomes is fresh off a double-digit road win over the Patriots. The Chiefs' offense rebounded in that game and now faces a Raiders defense they scored 31 points against in Week 12. Jalen Hurts has a challenging matchup against the Giants. However, his dual-threat prowess and potential rushing touchdowns keep him among the top fantasy football options for this crucial week.

Tua Tagovailoa bounced back from a rough Week 12 outing against the Jets. He gets a boost in fantasy football potential with a projected close game against the Cowboys. If Tyreek Hill returns, Tagovailoa becomes a hard player to bench. Jared Goff, coming off a stellar performance against the Broncos, now faces a Vikings defense that allowed over 300 passing yards to Jake Browning and the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson faces a tough test against the red-hot 49ers on Christmas night. However, his unique play style could yield better-than-expected fantasy football results. Brock Purdy, typically a safe QB option, faces a Ravens defense that ranks third in fewest fantasy points allowed to QBs.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's top waiver-wire options with streamer appeal include Baker Mayfield, Jake Browning, Gardner Minshew, and Derek Carr. Mayfield's impressive performance against the Packers sets the stage for another strong fantasy football da. Browning's recent success keeps the Bengals' playoff hopes alive, while Minshew thrives in Shane Steichen's QB-friendly scheme. Carr, despite the less-than-pretty appearance of the Saints offense, remains relevant in fantasy football.

In deeper leagues, consider Tommy DeVito and the Jets' starting quarterback (maybe Aaron Rodgers now?) due to favorable QB matchups. If Rodgers makes a surprising comeback from his Achilles injury, he would quickly become a borderline must-start.

Fantasy Football Busts

Jordan Love, Russell Wilson, and Sam Howell face challenging matchups against solid defenses. Love and the Packers' offense, reverting to early-season form, go up against a Panthers defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy football points to QBs. The Patriots, with the sixth-fewest fantasy points allowed to QBs entering Week 15, pose a tough challenge for Wilson.

“Sean Payton doesn’t like his QB. Russell Wilson is not the QB Sean Payton wanted. He doesn’t like coaching Russ.” pic.twitter.com/rgmG6aFAQX — Strez (@Its_Strez) December 12, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

CJ Stroud (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ankle) were sidelined last week. Stroud is also expected to miss his second-straight game, paving the way for Case Keenum to start again. Zach Wilson (concussion) and Will Levis (ankle) left their games early. This requires attention in your leagues. Trevor Lawrence entered concussion protocol after the SNF game. If he can't play, CJ Beathard would start in a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay. Rodgers is reportedly medically cleared to return, but the Jets' cautious approach makes his comeback unlikely. Nonetheless, his status bears watching for a potentially ideal matchup against the Commanders.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Quarterback Rankings

1. Josh Allen, BUF @ LAC (1)

2. Dak Prescott, DAL @ MIA (2)

3. Patrick Mahomes II, KC vs. LV (3)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. NYG (4)

5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. DAL (5)

6. Justin Fields, CHI vs. ARI (10)

7. Brock Purdy, SF vs. BAL (8)

8. Lamar Jackson, BAL @ SF (7)

9. Matthew Stafford, LAR vs. NO (11)

10. Jared Goff, DET @ MIN (6)

11. Baker Mayfield, TB vs. JAC (12)

12. Kyler Murray, ARI @ CHI (16)

13. Russell Wilson, DEN vs. NE (21)

14. Jordan Love, GB @ CAR (17)

15. Geno Smith, SEA @ TEN (15)

16. Nick Mullens, MIN vs. DET (24)

17. Trevor Lawrence, JAC @ TB (9)

18. Joe Flacco, CLE @ HOU (20)

19. Gardner Minshew II, IND @ ATL (13)

20. Jake Browning, CIN @ PIT (14)

21. Derek Carr, NO @ LAR (18)

22. Tommy DeVito, NYG @ PHI (25)

23. Sam Howell, WAS @ NYJ (19)

24. Taylor Heinicke, ATL vs. IND (26)