The 2025 NFL schedule release is just over one day away. Thankfully, the league has given NFL fans some information about international and primetime games ahead of Wednesday night's big reveal. This year's schedule will feature an international game in Brazil, but it will be the first of its kind.

The league announced on Tuesday that the first game of the 2025 season will exclusively stream on YouTube. It will be available free to a worldwide audience.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with YouTube to bring this year’s Brazil game to a worldwide audience,” Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement. “YouTube and YouTube TV have been incredible partners of the NFL for several years and boast an immense global reach, and we look forward to Week 1 in São Paulo.”

This will be the second regular season game played in Brazil. The Packers and Eagles played in Brazil in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

“Last year, people spent over 350 million hours watching official NFL content on YouTube, so it’s both fitting and thrilling to continue to build our relationship with our partners at the NFL,” said Mary Ellen Coe, chief business officer, YouTube. “Streaming the Friday night game to fans for free around the world will mark YouTube’s first time as a live NFL broadcaster – and we’ll do it in a way that only YouTube can, with an interactive viewing experience and creators right at the center of the experience.”

Which NFL teams will play in Week 1 in Brazil?

Now the question becomes which teams will do battle in Brazil to kick off the 2025 NFL season?

The game will be between the Los Angeles Chargers, who are the designated home team, and an unannounced opponent. That opponent will be announced with the full NFL schedule release on Wednesday at 8PM ET.

While the league has not yet announced LA's opponent, some NFL reporters seem to have the scoop. Ari Meirov reported on Tuesday that the opponent will the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be exciting to see the complete NFL schedule release when it airs on Wednesday night.