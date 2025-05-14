The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on their way to winning Super Bowl 59 last season, but it looks like this rivalry could run the NFC East division for the next few years. When it comes to the 2025 schedule, though, a unique quirk popped up that could have major playoff implications for both of these teams.

While the 2025 schedule won't officially be released until 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, games are continuing to get revealed ahead of the official release. As it turns out, the Eagles and Commanders won't play each other until Week 16 in 2025, with their second meeting coming in Week 18, meaning that both of these games could be wildly important for both squads in their quest to return to the postseason.

“Interesting schedule tidbit: The Commanders and Eagles — who were in the NFC Championship Game — won’t face each other until Week 16 as part of a Saturday doubleheader, then again in Week 18 to close out the season. Two matchups in the final three weeks — none earlier in the year,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Eagles, Commanders set to battle for NFC East title

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles are going to have a lot of expectations surrounding them in 2025. They are returning largely the same offense, and while their defense has experienced some significant turnover, they still have the majority of their core from last season in place, which should help them pick up right where they left off.

The Commanders might be the most exciting up-and-coming team in the league, though, led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is fresh off one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in NFL history. If all goes according to plan, both of these teams will be in the hunt for a playoff spot towards the end of the season, which could make both of these games extremely important.