Despite already boasting a bevy of talented young receivers, the Green Bay Packers opted to take two wideouts in the 2025 NFL draft. The Packers were so enamored with Matthew Golden, they drafted the former Texas standout in the first round – the first time the team took a wideout in the opening round of the draft since 2002. And Golden’s presence is fueling speculation that the team might trade one of its veteran receivers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were linked to the Packers in a potential trade. Specifically, Romeo Doubs is considered a viable target given his history, albeit brief, with Aaron Rodgers, who the Steelers continue to hope will be under center for the team in 2025.

Now NFL insider Albert Breer is doubling down on a potential Packers-Steelers trade. “I think it’s on the radar,” Breer said in a Q&A column on SI.com.

Will the Steelers add a wideout in a trade with the Packers?

Breer noted that Golden and third-round draft pick Savion Williams will make the Packers’ roster for the upcoming season, along with returning veterans Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs and Christian Walker.

“That’s six guys before you even get to the others, such as Mecole Hardman. It feels like the Packers could move at least one before the season. And Doubs and Watson were around Aaron Rodgers as rookies. Rodgers spoke highly of Doubs back then. So if you put the pieces together, maybe there’s a match,” Breer concluded.

Green Bay’s decision to break with tradition and take a wideout in the first round for the first time in 23 years was surprising. But the Packers also selected Williams in the third round, the first time in franchise history Green Bay took two wide receivers in the first three rounds of a draft.

The move even motivated Jayden Reed to meet with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to clarify his role on the team.

The Steelers on the other hand are lacking pass catchers. The team did add DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason, but Pittsburgh shipped George Pickens off to the Cowboys, leaving Robert Woods as the WR2.

Breer pointed out that the Steelers are “higher on Calvin Austin III than the general public realizes,” and Roman Wilson could develop into a useful pass catcher as well. But if Pittsburgh is hoping to entice Rodgers to sign on for the 2025 season, adding an established wideout via trade could make sense.