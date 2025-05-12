As an NFL talking point has been about the Tush Push and whether that play should be legal on the field, it seems as if major progress is expected in the immediate future. With the Green Bay Packers proposing the Tush Push ban, discussions have heightened as NFL insider Albert Breer reports about the next steps that will be taken by commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Tush Push play is made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, and while it's been adopted by some teams in the league, no one does it more effectively than them. In his latest column for Sports Illustrated, Breer reported that the expectation is that the NFL will get it banned, as next week there is a league meeting in Minnesota.

“Expect to hear a lot of tush push talk this week,” Breer wrote. “Goodell wouldn’t have tabled the vote from March until next week’s league meeting in Minnesota if he didn’t plan on pushing to get it banned. My guess is Goodell will get his way on this.”

There's an expectation that Roger Goodell will get votes to ban Tush Push

Evidently, one of the football world's most viral topics is about the Tush Push and whether it really should get banned or not, with some against the removal saying that it's on the teams to adapt and battle against it on defense. Subsequently, Adam Schefter of ESPN would say on his self-titled podcast that while the 24 votes needed to ban weren't received at the previous meeting, “they will get them” at the very end.

“I think if we go and we parse through what the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, told reporters at his post-league meeting press conference, I think it became pretty apparent that he and others want the tush push out of the game,” Schefter said in early April.

“There are 16 votes that they've gotten,” Schefter continued. “16 teams willing to overturn the tush push and have it banned, the league needs 24 votes. And Roger Goodell is a master at getting the votes he needs for the issues he wants…Rest be assured, they're going to be working to get those 24 votes before the main meeting in Minneapolis. And I believe, ultimately, they will get them.”

More about the Tush Push conversation being tabled and what’s next for the play that Philadelphia made famous. With @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/Gx4s71HTTc pic.twitter.com/yWcXlzq3L0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Consequently, with the expectation that Goodell will get the remaining eight votes to ban the Tush Push, there will no doubt be an immense amount of debate on social media and within the football world.