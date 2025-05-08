The NFL Draft has come and gone, and the majority of high-caliber free agents have already signed with teams. Rosters are, for the most part, set in stone, so now is the time to predict who will win Super Bowl 60. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending champions, but repeating in the NFL is never easy, and it will be particularly hard for the Eagles because they had a rough offseason. Below is ChatGPT's prediction for who will win the next NFL championship, as well as analysis on the artificial intelligence's pick.

ChatGPT's Super Bowl 60 pick

Prediction for Super Bowl 60 Winner: San Francisco 49ers

Reasoning & Analysis:

Roster Strength and Continuity:

The 49ers boast arguably the most complete roster in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. With a top-tier defense led by Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward, and a versatile, explosive offense built around Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, they have elite talent on both sides of the ball. Most of this core is still under contract and playing at a high level. Coaching Stability:

Kyle Shanahan remains one of the best offensive minds in football. His system continues to produce results regardless of injuries or personnel shifts. With Steve Wilks out and a fresh defensive coordinator expected to better align with Shanahan's philosophy, the defense may take another step forward. Quarterback Position Settled:

Brock Purdy has proven to be more than a game manager — he’s an efficient, poised passer with a deep understanding of Shanahan’s scheme. He has now played in big games and led deep playoff runs, so experience is no longer a concern. With more time to develop, he can be even more decisive in 2025. NFC Competition:

Compared to the AFC gauntlet of Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, and Lamar Jackson, the NFC is relatively less crowded at the top. The Eagles have regressed, the Cowboys can't get over the hump, and the Lions, while rising, lack playoff experience. The 49ers have already beaten most of these teams when healthy. Championship Window:

San Francisco is firmly in the middle of its Super Bowl window. Aging stars like Trent Williams and Kittle are still playing at elite levels, but the clock is ticking. The urgency and cohesion of a veteran-led locker room can push them over the edge.

Unless injuries derail them again, the 49ers are built to win now — and should be the most dangerous team in Super Bowl 60.

What did ChatGPT get wrong/right

For starters, ChatGPT made numerous factual errors in its prediction, regardless of the pick itself. The artificial intelligence listed Charvarius Ward and Deebo Samuel as key contributors for the upcoming season, but the cornerback signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, and the receiver was traded to the Washington Commanders.

Outside of that, ChatGPT makes a compelling case for the 49ers, but a San Francisco Super Bowl prediction would have been more believable last year after the team was coming off of an appearance in Super Bowl 58. Now, it can be argued that the team's championship window has passed. The 49ers struggled to a 6-11 record last season, and numerous flaws were exposed during the down year.

Additionally, the 49ers had a disastrous offseason. As mentioned above, Ward and Samuel found new homes, but they aren't alone in that regard. Other key contributors, such as Aaron Banks, Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Dre Greenlaw, Leonard Floyd, and Talanoa Hufanga, all left the team in the offseason. The 49ers lost nearly half of their starters, and it resulted in the biggest free agent spending deficit in NFL history.

The reason the 49ers provided so many with so much optisims in recent years was because they had tons of depth, but that depth has now been depleted. Additionally, Brock Purdy looks much more like an average-to-below-average quarterback than the potential star some thought he'd be earlier in his career. Purdy has always been reliant on having weapons around him, but the quarterback has never had a roster as depleted of talent before.

A number of teams are safer bets to win Super Bowl 60, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and the Eagles. The Chiefs and Eagles, of course, know how to win the big dance, and the Lions and Ravens are stacked with talent. A healthy season could lead to more wins for the 49ers, as they were decimated by injuries last season, but they lost too much talent in the offseason to be looked at as Super Bowl contenders.