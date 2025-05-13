May 13, 2025 at 10:26 AM ET

The 2025 NFL schedule release is a little more than one day away. It is one of the last major NFL tentpole events before a sleepy summer, at least in terms of major league news. The NFL has already revealed a few nuggets about this year's schedule, including a full release of the league's international schedule. Additionally, the NFL teased some of its primetime games ahead of Wednesday's schedule release.

One of those games features a pair of teams that have already been battling this offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers have been announced as the first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2025 NFL season.

Both teams have plenty of reason to hate the other, on and off the field.

The Packers emerged as the most vocal team when it comes to attempting to ban the Tush Push. Green Bay put forward a proposal at the NFL's Annual League Meeting to ban the play ahead of the 2025 season.

NFL owners decided to table the discussion on the Tush Push and will revisit it again before the 2025 season.

Philly and Green Bay already have plenty of beef from the 2024 season. They played against each other in an international game in Brazil in Week 1. The Eagles also sent the Packers home, defeating them in the Wild Card round.

The Eagles and Packers will have plenty of bulletin board material to motivate them ahead of their Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown.

NFL teases most of the league's international schedule ahead of Wednesday's schedule release

NFL fans got their first big taste of this year's schedule release on Tuesday.

The NFL released nearly 100% of its international schedule on Tuesday morning. One of the biggest stories is the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota will be the first team in NFL history to play back-to-back international games in two different countries, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings have a Week 4 matchup against the Steelers in Dublin before heading over to London for a Week 5 game against the Browns.

There are two more London games on the international slate, Broncos vs. Jets in Week 6 and Rams vs. Jaguars in Week 7.

The league will also make a few more firsts with their international games. In addition to the Dublin game, the NFL will make regular season history by playing in both Berlin and Madrid.

The Falcons and Colts will play their Week 10 game in Berlin. Meanwhile, the Commanders and Dolphins will duke it out in Madrid in Week 11.

Finally, the Chargers will play in Brazil in Week 1. Their opponent is not officially announced, though many insiders say it will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be exciting to see the full NFL schedule release on Wednesday night.