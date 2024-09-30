The Miami Dolphins dealt with more bad news about Raheem Mostert’s injury, and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key offensive lineman for the season. Injuries are a big part of the NFL, and here is the Week 4 injury roundup that includes Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Anthony Richardson of the Colts, and more.

Rice’s injury took the biggest headline. He tried to recover a fumble after a Chargers interception. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rice caught Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, but Mahomes took out Rice. The tackle impact hit Rice’s knees and his right leg buckled under the pressure, appearing to hyperextend.

Chiefs may lose WR Rashee Rice for season

The Chiefs fear Rice has a torn ACL injury. Head coach Andy Reid said the outlook isn’t promising, according to apnews.com.

“I’m sure it’s not as good of news as we want,” Reid said. “I feel terrible for Rashee because he is having a fantastic year. We’ll hope for the best.”

It’s a big blow to the Chiefs’ hopes of winning a third straight Super Bowl as Rice was their top receiver. Mahomes being involved in the injury made it doubly worse.

“I thought Rashee made a good play,” Mahomes said. “I was going to tackle the guy (Fulton) and obviously rolled up on him, (and) I didn’t know exactly what happened. Because I was trying to make a tackle. But I know Rashee and how tough he is. So him being down like that, I knew it wasn’t good.”

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson left the game against the Steelers in the first quarter with a hip injury. Early reports suggest the injury will not cause a long-term absence, according to Richardson’s comments to espn.com.

“Feeling a little sore,” Richardson said after the game . “But great execution (by) everybody on the field. I think I'm going to be good. Just a little sore. “My hip was hurting. I tried to go back out there, but I just couldn't accelerate how I wanted to. So, (head coach Shane Steichen) was like trying not to mess up the team right now, so I was like, ‘I'll just sit.' ”

Richardson's latest injury will likely increase the narrative about his durability. He has missed significant portions of three of the eight career games he has started. That includes the Week 5 game last season when he sustained a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder that required surgery and ended his season.

“People are going to talk about injuries, people are going to say injury-prone, blah, blah, blah,” he said. “But nobody wants to get injured. Everybody wants to stay on the field.”

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

The ankle injury should be manageable moving forward, according to Taylor’s comments to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Taylor said. “We came out with the win, so I’m excited to attack this week because this is going to be another tough one.”

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson suffered what coach head Zac Taylor called a “stinger.” Hendrickson walked off the field with assistance. After the game, he reportedly had his right arm in a sling.

Benglas defensive end Sam Hubbard said the players are concerned, according to a post on X by beat writer Jay Morrison via Dave Lapham.

“We're all thinking about him,” Hubbard said. “We're with him. He's such an important part of our team and plays so hard. We're just hoping for the best for him. He's an integral part of this team to say the least.”

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson

It’s an ankle sprain for the oft-injured Watson, who departed Sunday’s game and didn’t return. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he thought the injury wasn’t serious, according to a post on X by beat writer Matt Schneidman.

LaFleur on Watson’s ankle: “I have talked to Christian and he told me he thought it was just a sprain.”

However, the diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain will likely put Watson out for multiple games. In fact, there’s talk Watson could be headed for the IR.

New Orleans Saints RB Taysom Hill

Hill left Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it’s not an aggravation of a recent injury that required a hospital visit, according to the sportingnews.com. Allen said the injury is “ribs on the other side” from the bruised lung.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Getting a chance to play more because of an injury to Jaylen Warren, Patterson didn’t hold up. He left the game against the Colts on a cart with an ankle injury.

Before he left the game, Patterson racked up 43 yards on six carries.

Pittsburgh Steelers RG James Daniels

After starting 49 games over the last three seasons, and the first four this year, Daniels won’t be able to continue. He suffered an Achilles tear in Sunday’s game and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

New England Patriots C David Andrews

The team captain left the game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury, and did not return. Andrews is extremely important to the Patriots on an otherwise weak offensive line. He has started in 121 of his 124 games and is in his ninth season.