After going down with an injury that looked pretty darn bad both in the moment and slowed down via replay, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have waited with bated breath to get an update on the condition of star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has been Patrick Mahomes' top target so far this season.

Did he tear his ACL, kissing any chance of a return later this season goodbye? Or did he instead merely strain it or suffer a similar but not-so-lengthy injury that could see him return before the playoffs?

Taking to social media to pass along his reporting, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that even the Chiefs don't have a firm grasp of what happened, as they need further testing to firmly set a strategy for Rice moving forward.

“After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources,” Schefter wrote on social media. “After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery timeline. No answers are expected until next week.”

Originally drafted in the second round out of SMU last year, this is just another setback for Rice in 2024, as the 24-year-old Philadelphia native spent his spring dealing with police charges stemming from an incident that left multiple criminal charges. While Rice didn't miss any time due to suspension, it sure looks like he will be missing some moving forward via injury, as his 2024 NFL season now hangs very much up in the air.

If Rice is unable to play for the rest of the season, the Chiefs might have to get creative in their pursuit of more offensive firepower for Mahomes, but if he can avoid anything season-ending, who knows, maybe Andy Reid and company will be able to weather the storm and survive until the playoffs, where his team notoriously shines.