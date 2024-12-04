The fantasy football regular season has entered the final week and you need a win. Whether you're looking to clinch a playoff spot, secure a bye, or avoid the toilet bowl, a win is huge in Week 14. We've been helping you at tight end all season long so you know we have one final regular season list. Here are our Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

There are six teams on bye this week so some great tight end options are off the table. The Texans, Commanders, Ravens, Colts, Patriots, and Broncos are all unavailable for this important matchup. While there are six fewer options, many of the top guys are still there. But if you have Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry, or Mark Andrews, you need a new guy. The only notable injury is Dalton Kincaid, who has missed two straight games. We will keep him off the list until he does play for the Bills.

With all those variables considered, it is time for the list. Let's look at the Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 14

The Offensive Rookie of The Year race has a few solid quarterbacks and a historic Malik Nabers season but Brock Bowers has announced himself as part of the race. The tight end is making history and had another strong game on Black Friday against the Chiefs. He had ten catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in the loss but fantasy football managers were happy with the performance. He could have a similar output against the Buccaneers this week.

Trey McBride has had a fascinating season statistically and in fantasy football. He is the second-highest-scoring PPR tight end despite not having a touchdown all year. Games like Week 13 are why, as he caught 12 balls for 96 yards in the loss to the Vikings. This week is the most important game of the Cardinals' season, as they host the Seahawks with a chance to tie the division lead.

Jonnu Smith has had an incredible last month and has jumped into the top four because of it. He had ten catches for 113 yards against the Packers on Thanksgiving and now has the extra rest heading into Week 14. The Jets have a brutal defense and could get smoked by an up-and-coming Dolphins offense. That includes Smith, who has already eclipsed his career high in yards.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 14

Cole Kmet has had a strong season for the Bears but is claimed in less than 40% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. The offense has been much better with Thomas Brown calling the plays and now, he is running the entire team. If that setup works for Caleb Williams, it will work for Kmet and his receivers against an injury-riddled 49ers team.

The Packers have a star tight end on their hands with Tucker Kraft. In just his second season in the league, Kraft has six touchdowns already and could be the big red-zone target for Jordan Love this week. The Packers are full of young weapons on offense and Kraft flies under the radar with stars like Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed taking up airtime. Expect another strong game out of Kraft this week.

For the past decade, Travis Kelce has been a superstar tight end for the Chiefs. With his career winding down, Noah Gray has gotten more and more snaps for Andy Reid this season. In the last three weeks, he has been really solid and could be a great option in fantasy football. With so many byes, you need anyone who can score and Gray has scored four touchdowns this season.

Bust tight ends for Week 14

Taysom Hill is out for the season, which technically impacts the tight end position but impacts the Saints much more. Even without Hill, don't go pick up Foster Moreau for your fantasy football team. The Saints have no targets and are going against a bad Giants defense, but Moreau has not been great this season. There are better options on your waiver wire than Moreau.

After Trevor Lawrence's injury on Sunday, it could be Mac Jones time again in Jacksonville. That means you should not put Evan Engram into your fantasy football lineup for this week. The Titans have a solid defense and Jones has been brutal in his limited action this season. You need a win and should not stake that in Engram this week.

Jake Ferguson is expected to return from injury but you should not lock him into your fantasy football lineup. The Cowboys finally had a solid offensive performance last week but it came against a beat-up Giants defense. The Bengals aren't a great defense either but their offense should blow this game out of the water. While Cooper Rush has been solid, he has not been good enough to trust Ferguson this week.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

12. (12) Cade Otton, TB (v LVR)

11. (11) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (v CLE)

10. (10) Sam LaPorta, DET (v GB)

9. (9) Dallas Goedert, PHI (v AR)

8. (7) David Njoku, CLE (@ PIT)

7. (8) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (v ATL)

6. (5) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ MIN)

5. (6) George Kittle, SF (v CHI)

4. (4) Jonnu Smith, MIA (v NYJ)

3. (2) Travis Kelce, KC (v LAC)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (v SEA)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LVR (@ TB)