The New York Giants are in the basement of the NFL with a 2-10 record. They cut Daniel Jones, may have another regime change coming, and lost on Thanksgiving to the Cowboys. The one positive of this season has been the emergence of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants announced that Nabers entered the record books after a solid game on Thursday.

Nabers has more catches than any player through their first ten games. It's a remarkable feat considering the poor quarterback play the Giants have had this season. The rookie recently spoke out about a lack of targets after the Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers.

“First, second quarter, I don't get the ball. Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do nothing. I started getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

Despite his qualms about a lack of targets, Nabers is still setting records for the Giants. He has slowed down in recent weeks, as he has not had a 100-yard game since missing Weeks 4 and 5 with a concussion. That's around when the Giants took a steep decline on offense.

Now, Nabers will be catching balls from either Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock for the rest of his rookie year. Can the Giants get him a quarterback for his sophomore year?

The Giants need a quarterback for Malik Nabers

The Giants will have a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a desperate need at quarterback. If they love Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or Quinn Ewers, Nabers will have a young quarterback to grow with. If they do not, it could be a Sam Darnold or Jameis Winston type of quarterback. While the future is unknown, it will be a better quarterback than they have now.

Giants fans do not have to look further than their own stadium to see the worst-case scenario for a Nabers-type prospect. Garrett Wilson had 1,000 yards with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco at quarterback. They tried to get him a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers and that has been a disaster. Wilson is on pace to have his worst season in 2024, which is Year 3.

If Joe Schoen gets Nabers a serviceable quarterback, he will be one of the top receivers in the league next season. That can be someone like Darnold, who has been great for the Vikings this season. If it is a rookie, they need to feed Nabers in creative ways to keep the receiver happy and help the QB grow.