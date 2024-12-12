The fantasy football playoffs are here! Whether you're in the dance or trying to avoid a toilet bowl berth, you need the right tight end for this week. We've been helping you at tight end all season long and are not abandoning you for the playoffs. We've got the Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings ready for the playoffs.

There are no byes this week and no byes to worry about for the rest of the season. That is huge news at this position specifically because there are so few fantasy football options. The bad news for fantasy managers is Dallas Goedert is on injured reserve, ending his regular season. If you need a replacement for the Eagles' star, we've got the list for you. Will Dissly got hurt on Sunday, Evan Engram is questionable, as is David Njoku.

With all of those things considered, the list is ready to roll. Here are the Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 15

Brock Bowers is firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation because of his great season. He has the most PPR fantasy football points of any tight end this season. He is one of the very few options for managers on the Raiders and is one of the best. Bowers is 67 yards away from reaching 1000 and should have success against the Falcons this week. Lock Bowers into your lineup and expect greatness during the playoffs.

The funniest fantasy football season continued in Arizona last week. Trey McBride was blocked out of the endzone again but also extended his streak of 10-point PPR games to nine in a row. The Cardinals have been sliding on offense lately because of their red zone deficiencies. With their playoff chances dwindling, Kyler Murray must target McBride in the end zone soon.

George Kittle is a Hall-of-Fame tight end and one of the only options on the 49ers offense right now. That is great news for fantasy football managers, as he had a great game last week. The red-zone targets went to Jauan Jennings last week but they could be spread around in their Thursday night matchup against the Rams.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 15

Pat Freiermuth is claimed in less than half of ESPN fantasy football leagues but is having a great season. He scored again for the Steelers last week and will be heavily targeted against the Eagles this week. It is nearly impossible to stop the Eagles' run game so Russell Wilson and the offense will have to shine in this game. With George Pickens on the injury report, Freiermuth should be the guy in the red zone this week.

Zach Ertz is another tight end claimed in less than 70% of fantasy football leagues that is having a great season. He has three straight games over 10 PPR points and is fresh off his bye. The Saints defense has picked it up under Darren Rizzi but the Commanders are the strongest test they've had so far. Expect a rested Washington offense to bounce back from a rough stretch and Ertz to be a big part of it.

Tight end has not been a great position for the Bengals in fantasy football. This week should be different for Mike Gesicki, who could be a good depth add for you in the playoffs. Joe Burrow is on a heater and is going up against an injured Titans secondary expect big numbers from everybody. Gesicki could find the end zone in this tilted matchup.

Bust tight ends for Week 15

Tyler Conklin has been a terrible fantasy football tight end this season. Even with Aaron Rodgers finally cracking 300 yards, don't expect the tight end to turn his season around. The Jaguars do not have a great defense but they do everything that could break this Jets offense. Expect their pass rush to dominate this game and New York to struggle to move the ball. Conklin will continue his disappointing season.

The Bears did not get the new coach bump with Thomas Brown as the interim coach last week. Now, they're playing a Vikings defense at the top of their game on the road. Don't expect Cole Kmet to make a big splash in this game for your fantasy football team. Caleb Williams should target Kmet but the pass rush against this beaten-up offensive line is a brutal combination.

Dalton Schultz has not been heavily targeted for the Texans this season and that will not change against the Dolphins. He scored a touchdown in their last game before the bye but it was only his first of the season. The Dolphins have done well against tight ends this season, except for Bowers, so they should bottle up Schultz. Nico Collins and Joe Mixon will hoover up all of the fantasy football points for the Texans this week.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

12. (12) Cade Otton, TB (@ LAC)

11. (11) Sam LaPorta, DET (v BUF)

10. (10) Mark Andrews, BAL (@ NYG)

9. (9) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ PHI)

8. (7) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (v CHI)

7. (8) Tucker Kraft, GB (@ SEA)

6. (5) David Njoku, CLE (v KC)

5. (6) Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ HOU)

4. (4) Travis Kelce, KC (@ CLE)

3. (2) George Kittle, SF (v LAR)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (v NE)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LV (v ATL)