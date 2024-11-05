Bye weeks are impacting your fantasy football rosters, but so is your preparation for your league’s upcoming trade deadline. As you look to build out your Week 10 waiver wire pickups, consider targeting these 10 players to help round out your rosters.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns – WR

47.8% Rostered

The same player that led off our Week 9 waiver wire pickups holds the top spot in our Week 10 waiver wire pickups, as Cedric Tillman leads off our list. As the de facto WR1 for Jameis Winston, the Cleveland Browns seem content rolling with Tillman as its top guy moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Tillman has already paid dividends for rosters, having racked up nine-plus targets, six-plus receptions, and 75-plus receiving yards in each of his past three games. Having found the end zone three times during that stretch as well, Tillman is locked in as a WR2 for the rest of the season.

2. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers – WR

32.6% Rostered

It has been a rough go of things for any player on the Carolina Panthers offense, as this unit has been one of the toughest to count on for fantasy football. But rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, elevated into a larger role with the Diontae Johnson trade, seems to be developing a rapport with Bryce Young.

Week 10 marked the second consecutive week that Young and Legette connected for a score, as Legette now has eight receptions across his past two games. While this offense is going to be a work in progress for the rest of the year, Legette looks to be developing into a WR3 option for your fantasy football bench.

3. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers – WR

21.0% Rostered

After missing two weeks with an ankle injury, Quentin Johnston made his mark in a big way in Week 9 for the Los Angeles Chargers. Hauling in four passes for 118 yards, Johnston found the end zone on a 66-yard catch and run, which is his fourth touchdown on the year.

While rookie Ladd McConkey earns the headlines in this offense, Johnston has quietly been earning more trust in the passing attack, which bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook.

4. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – QB/TE

26.8% Rostered

Playing in only his fifth game this year due to injuries, Taysom Hill benefitted from an injured backfield to find the end zone in Week 9. Nine touches resulted in 60 total yards for Hill, who hauled in five passes and ran the ball four times.

With the New Orleans Saints in a transitional period after firing Dennis Allen, Hill could see more run in the offense as they look to end their seven-game losing streak. Plus, with Kendre Miller back on the shelf and Jamaal Williams hurt, Hill is the RB2 behind Alvin Kamara.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – QB

29.8% Rostered

The first true quarterback in our Week 10 waiver wire pickups (sorry Taysom) is Matthew Stafford, who has shot up fantasy rankings after both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from their respective injuries.

With Stafford facing the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Saints next, Stafford faces a decent slate of favorable secondaries moving forward, putting him firmly back on the QB1/2 line.

6. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons – RB

49.5% Rostered

The RB2 for the Atlanta Falcons, Tyler Allgeier, has had a solid role in the offense, even with Bijan Robinson earning the majority of work. Having vultured a touchdown from Robinson in Atlanta’s Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Allgeier does have standalone value for your fantasy football lineups.

Expand Tweet

While Allgeier is a heartbeat away from an RB1/2 workload, his current role does have a cap to it, having only exceeded 10 fantasy points (in a point-per-reception format) twice this season. Holding a role as a bench piece right now, look to add Allgeier for bench RB depth down the stretch.

7. Trayveon Williams, Cincinnati Bengals – RB

3.2% Rostered

More as an anticipatory addition, Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams is next up with Zach Moss suffering a neck injury. With Moss’s timeline to return unknown currently, Williams should earn an elevated role behind Chase Brown.

While the Bengals backfield only featured work by one running back, Brown did receive a bruised rib, which puts his status in question for Week 10. Even if Brown is active, Williams could see some extended play this upcoming week, something that gives him a bit of value for your Week 10 waiver wire pickups.

8. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys – WR

22.8% Rostered

Operating as the WR2 in the Dallas offense, Jalen Tolbert could be in for an expanded role after CeeDee Lamb’s AC joint injury suffered in Week 9. Beware though, as Dak Prescott is out for a few weeks with his hamstring injury, so Cooper Rush lowers any skill player ceilings.

Tolbert should continue to operate as a short-yardage option for the Cowboys, making him an ideal target in PPR formats. Having recorded at least three receptions in eight of nine games this year, Tolbert’s floor is fairly safe.

9. Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals – TE

10.8% Rostered

The final tight end on our Week 10 waiver wire pickups is Mike Gesicki, who has enjoyed a few solid weeks with Tee Higgins out. As the Bengals seem to be hitting their stride on offense, Gesicki has been a big-time benefactor.

Gesicki has hauled in 12 passes over the past two weeks, going for 173 yards and two touchdowns. While Gesicki’s role will take a step back upon Higgins’ return, he should be able to keep some relevance as a TE2 for your fantasy football rosters moving forward.

10. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers – QB

21.6% Rostered

The final player in our Week 10 waiver wire pickups is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who is two starts into his Pittsburgh career. Wilson has played interception-free football after taking over for Justin Fields, establishing a solid connection with George Pickens.

While Wilson still has his flaws, a 3:0 TD:INT ratio looks good in a new-look offensive attack that seems to rely more on play-action passing. Wilson should be a QB2 for the rest of the season, as long as he remains the starter.