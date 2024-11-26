Your fantasy football playoffs are drawing closer and closer, and with Week 12 over, you only have a few more weeks to get into playoff contention before they begin. While you can aim to make improvements through trades, our Week 13 waiver wire pickups present 10 targets for you to target through your league’s waiver wire instead.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars – RB

33.4% Rostered

Not having suited up since Week 10, it is safe to say that there might be some cobwebs for Tank Bigsby to exorcise when he makes his return in Week 13. While he was out, Travis Etienne was given a chance to try and regain his hold on the starting job, and he most certainly did not.

So Bigsby will likely slot into the top spot on the depth chart for the Jacksonville Jaguars in an offensive attack that could still be without Trevor Lawrence. With matchups against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets up next, Bigsby could offer RB2/flex value for your fantasy football roster.

2. Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders – RB

1.2% Rostered

A surprise option in our Week 13 waiver wire pickups is Jeremy McNichols, who saw an increased workload for the Washington Commanders in Week 12 after both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler suffered injuries.

While Robinson has an ankle issue and could be ready for next week, Ekeler will need to clear the league’s concussion protocol, a steep task in a week’s time. If you need depth at running back, McNichols could be Washington’s starter in Week 13 against the Titans.

3. Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders – RB

19.3% Rostered

Stepping in for the injured Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, veteran journeyman Ameer Abdullah was a standout for your fantasy football rosters, racking up 13 touches, 65 total yards, and a receiving score.

While Mattison and/or White could make their return for Week 13, Abdullah has proven that he can hold down the fort while the inconsistent backfield sorts out its injuries. Add Abdullah for bench depth for now, with the thought that he could see a spot start if injuries keep the other two players out.

4. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans – RB

40.4% Rostered

While the clear backup to Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears has a consistent workload when he is healthy. Operating as the better passing-game back of the two, Spears could see an increased workload upcoming, with matchups against Houston, Washington, and Jacksonville likely forcing Tennessee into more of a pass-focused offensive attack.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – QB

32.5% Rostered

The lone quarterback in our Week 13 waiver wire pickups is Matthew Stafford, who has steadily climbed up the QB rankings after struggling to start the season. With injuries to both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua slowing down his production, their returns have elevated Stafford back into the QB1 conversation.

Expand Tweet

With a matchup with the susceptible New Orleans Saints secondary next up, Stafford will look to continue his high-passing outputs as the Rams gear up for an uphill battle into playoff contention.

6. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots –

29.2% Rostered

Drake Maye has developed a connection with DeMario Douglas out of all the receivers on the New England Patriots, feeding Douglas five-plus targets in each of the past four games. While the Patriots offense is no world-beater, they have really grown into a unit that can be counted on to some degree for your fantasy football roster.

Douglas gets the Colts before a Week 14 bye, then the Cardinals out of the bye, setting him up for a few more weeks of being Maye’s featured target again.

7. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers – WR

36.3% Rostered

Even with Adam Thielen’s return this past week, it seems that Xavier Legette is safely entrenched as one of Bryce Young’s most favored targets in the Carolina Panthers offense. In three of his past four games, Legette has been targeted at least six times, finding the end zone twice in the process.

It is no secret that the Panthers are playing from behind most games, which boosts Legette’s chances at impacting your fantasy football roster. While our Week 13 waiver wire pickups have its fair share of receivers, Legette has been one of the mainstays on it, and this week is no different.

8. Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos – WR

1.7% Rostered

The stretch of wide receivers in our Week 13 waiver wire pickups continues, as Denver rookie Devaughn Vele has settled in as one of Bo Nix’s most trusted secondary targets. While not sniffing the volume that Courtland Sutton has been earning, Vele has either scored or gone over the 65-yard mark in each of the past three games, showing that he can hold a role down the stretch on your fantasy football rosters.

9. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans – WR

7.5% Rostered

Outside of his scoreless Week 10, Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has found the end zone every week dating back to Week 6. Not having even recorded a target in Tennessee’s first four games, Westbrook-Ikhine has all of a sudden transformed into a red-zone weapon for Will Levis.

Expand Tweet

Westbrook-Ikhine found the end zone on one of his two receptions in their upset win over the Texans in Week 12, and he will look to reprise his TD-reliant role in Week 13 against the Commanders.

10. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers – WR

9.4% Rostered

The final player on our Week 13 waiver wire pickups is Dontayvion Wicks, who was a preseason darling in the fantasy football community but has had quite the disappointing season to date. But with Romeo Doubs, unfortunately, suffering a concussion in their Week 12 win over San Francisco, clearing concussion protocol on a short week just doesn’t seem likely.

If Doubs misses their Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins, Wicks would likely step into a larger role in the passing attack, raising his ceiling to a WR3 option for at least this week, if not longer.