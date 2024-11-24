The Washington Commanders have shockingly had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has deservedly gotten a ton of credit for the massive uptick in production from that unit, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. has also played a big part in it.

On Sunday, Robinson went down with an ankle injury during the first half of a big division game between the Commanders and the Cowboys. The play looked ugly at first, as Robinson's leg appeared to get caught underneath a defender.

However, Commanders fans quickly let out a sigh of relief as Robinson was cleared to return to the game after testing the injury out on the sidelines.

