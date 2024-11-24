The Washington Commanders have shockingly had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has deservedly gotten a ton of credit for the massive uptick in production from that unit, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. has also played a big part in it.

On Sunday, Robinson went down with an ankle injury during the first half of a big division game between the Commanders and the Cowboys. The play looked ugly at first, as Robinson's leg appeared to get caught underneath a defender.

NFL rumors: The Terry McLaurin adjustment defenses made to slow down Jayden Daniels
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb expected to play vs. Commanders
Commanders’ Dan Quinn staying optimistic despite Marshon Lattimore injury update

However, Commanders fans quickly let out a sigh of relief as Robinson was cleared to return to the game after testing the injury out on the sidelines.

This story will be updated.