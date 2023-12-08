Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert gets the long-awaited green light to play vs Cowboys in Week 14, after injuring his forearm on Nov. 5

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is returning just in time for a critical NFC East battle with the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the last three games with a forearm injury, the fan favorite is off the injury report ahead of Sunday Night Football, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Goedert actually beat the expected timetable that was first predicted for him, meaning that he will be available for Philly's last stretch of games. The team is presently the No. 1 seed in the NFC and is in control of its own destiny with the postseason quickly coming up. An unsuccessful road trip to Dallas, however, would definitely turn up the heat.

On paper, the Eagles' passing attack was effective in Sunday's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith all produced strong numbers. And yet, the scoreboard could not be ignored. The results were not there in the crucial moments, and the game got completely out of hand in the second half.

A healthy Dallas Goedert opens things up more. He has 410 receiving yards on 38 catches with two touchdowns in nine games this season. The 28-year-old out of South Dakota State coincidentally suffered his injury versus the Cowboys after making a big play in what ended up being a narrow 28-23 Philly win.

The Eagles will likely rely on him to make another one this Sunday. They are anxious to put last Sunday's thrashing behind them and reclaim their offensive rhythm before reaching the point where mulligans are no longer given.