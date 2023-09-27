After three weeks of NFL football, clear patterns are starting to emerge at the quarterback position. Jordan Love and Kirk Cousins are still both top-five fantasy football QBs while Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence continue to struggle.

As Love and Cousins look to double down on their early-season performances and Burrow and Lawrence are searching for answers, we look ahead to what we can expect from fantasy football QBs in Week 4. This is Fantasy Football Week 4 2023 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to Start in Week 4

Giants' Daniel Jones (vs. Seahawks)

No NFL quarterback has been more inconsistent than Daniel Jones, sandwiching a fantastic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in between a pair of awful performances against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately for him, the Giants face a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has allowed 300-plus passing yards to every quarterback it has faced this season — a list that most recently includes Andy Dalton.

Daniel Jones is not a dependable starter, but he is a streaming option with considerable upside for Week 4.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Broncos' Russell Wilson (vs. Bears)

The Week 4 tilt between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears pits two winless teams coming off embarrassing defeats. Each defense showed as much fortitude as a wet piece of paper, possibly signaling an offensive explosion this Sunday. But only one of these starting QBs is worth starting in fantasy football leagues: Russell Wilson.

Even as his team was getting its teeth kicked in, Wilson managed to surpass 300 yards in the air for the second consecutive week. While the Broncos offensive line has given up 10 sacks this year, the Bears defense has only brought down the quarterback one. Combine that with a weak secondary, and Russell Wilson is in for a big performance this weekend at Soldier Field.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins (vs. Panthers)

If Kirk Cousins is not considered among the elite fantasy football QBs, then it is about time for him to be in the conversation. Two straight inclusions on this list resulted in games with 28.56 and 25.68 fantasy points, putting Cousins at QB2 after Week 3 — trailing only Justin Herbert. The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, a team with a solid passing defense but one that has yet to face an elite aerial assault.

Minnesota will come out slinging this Sunday, and Kirk Cousins is one solid game away from entering must-start territory.

QBs to Sit in Week 4

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. Falcons)

An uncharacteristic start from the Jacksonville Jaguars offense and signal-caller Trevor Lawrence means that the 2022 AFC South winners are currently 1-2. Lawrence comes in at QB18 in fantasy football, and a Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons does not offer an easy path toward improvement. The Falcons are giving up just 170 passing yards per game, fourth-fewest in the league, making Lawrence expendable in Week 4.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (vs. Browns)

The Cleveland Browns defense entered into elite territory early in the 2023 season. Cleveland ranks first in yards allowed per game (163.7) and points/game (10.7). The mobility of Lamar Jackson will test this Browns team, but Cleveland held Jackson to 120 yards in the air and 59 rushing yards in his only start against them in 2022. Jackson also failed to record a touchdown in that contest. Avoid this Week 4 matchup if possible.

Texans' C.J. Stroud (vs. Steelers)

The second-overall pick is off to a strong start in Houston, coming in at QB12 after three games. The rookie is averaging better than 300 passing yards per game and has yet to throw a pick. That could change against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has seven turnovers and 10 sacks over the last two weeks — a recipe that could spell trouble for a young QB like Stroud. It is better to look elsewhere this week.