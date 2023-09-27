After the NFL's third week concluded, it's time to delve into the world of fantasy football quarterbacks. In today's football landscape, the role of quarterbacks has never been more crucial, with teams emphasizing big plays and hefty gains. Our Week 4 rankings for PPR leagues will unveil the cream of the crop among quarterbacks. But first, let's explore some key considerations.

Week 4 Quarterback Options: Making Informed Choices for Victory

As we head into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are looking for the best quarterback options to lead their teams to victory. With several top-tier quarterbacks performing at a high level, making the right choice can be crucial. In this article, we will analyze the top quarterbacks for Week 4, based on expert rankings and recent performance, to help you make informed decisions for your fantasy lineup.

Jalen Hurts: Still a Top Performer

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles has seen a slight dip in his numbers compared to last year's MVP runner-up season, but he still ranks seventh in terms of positional Fantasy points. He's thrown three passing touchdowns and rushed for another three as he readies to face Washington in Week 4. Last year against the Commanders, Hurts accounted for three total touchdowns in both games versus the divisional rival.

Justin Herbert: Elite Option Despite Challenges

Despite the loss of Mike Williams to a torn ACL, Justin Herbert remains an elite Fantasy option on Sunday. The Chargers are set to face a Raiders team that has allowed multiple TD passes in every game this season. Herbert is also coming off a career-high of 405 passing yards on Sunday.

Daniel Jones: Performance Fluctuations

In 2022, Daniel Jones showcased solid performance, but his success hasn't carried into 2023. Often ranked as a low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 in most drafts, Jones experienced a standout Week 2, which mainly occurred in the second half of that game. However, he also had two particularly disappointing weeks in Week 1 and Week 3. Jones maintains a somewhat high floor thanks to his rushing ability but lacks substantial upside due to the limited playmaking options within the Giants' roster. With challenging matchups against the Seahawks and Dolphins looming, it might be a safe move to consider dropping Jones to waivers in most fantasy leagues. The available mid-tier options should provide a reasonable alternative.

Geno Smith: Figuring It Out

It's important to note that we shouldn't prematurely dismiss Geno Smith's potential. His performance has been somewhat of a puzzle in fantasy football leagues. After a lackluster Week 1 with 112 passing yards and 1 touchdown, he bounced back with an impressive Week 2, accumulating 328 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and an additional 20 rushing yards. Week 3 was a bit more middle-of-the-road, with 296 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

What should we expect from Smith moving forward? Notably, his completion percentage has consistently exceeded expectations, ranking third-highest in this category, with nearly an eight percent increase in completed passes. This trend suggests that his success is more attributed to his sound decision-making rather than relying solely on the abilities of receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to win contested catches.

Taking into account the matchups thus far, Smith appears to be in a favorable position for Week 4, as the Giants currently rank as the eighth-best fantasy matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season. This suggests that Smith could land on the higher end of his potential outcomes for the upcoming week.

Lamar Jackson: Dual-Threat Dynamo

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens had a noteworthy performance, especially as a rusher. In Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts, Jackson completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 202 yards and no touchdowns. He added 14 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson completed his pass attempts at a high rate, though he wasn't aggressive in pushing the ball down the field. Instead, his explosive plays came on the ground as he accounted for both of the Ravens' touchdowns with his legs, scampering into the end zone from eight and 10 yards away. It was expected that Baltimore's passing attack would be improved under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and while that has yet to occur, Jackson still has multiple touchdowns in two of his first three games this season.

Russell Wilson: Rough Revival So Far

Russell Wilson's performance has taken a positive turn following his struggles in Denver last season. Under the coaching of Nathaniel Hackett, there has been a noticeable improvement in his game. With Sean Payton now leading the way, Wilson has reentered the conversation as a viable streaming quarterback, marking a significant improvement from his performance in 2022.

Although the Denver team had a disappointing Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they have an opportunity for a bounce-back game against the Chicago Bears. In this upcoming game, Wilson is expected to have ample time to execute passes and exploit the opposing secondary, thanks to the favorable matchup against the Bears defense.

Patrick Mahomes: Still Dominant

Patrick Mahomes and his team had a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears, amassing 272 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Additionally, Mahomes contributed 28 rushing yards. The Kansas City Chiefs secured a convincing 41-10 victory, making Mahomes a top-tier QB1 choice for Week 4.

Josh Allen: Dominate the Dolphins?

Josh Allen consistently excelled when facing the Miami Dolphins throughout his career, consistently delivering impressive individual performances. In all 11 of his encounters with the Dolphins, he has thrown multiple touchdown passes, showcasing his remarkable skill. Last season alone, he went head-to-head with Miami three times, including a playoff showdown, and managed to surpass 300 passing yards in each of those contests. As the Bills prepare to take on the Dolphins, fans can anticipate a high-scoring matchup, with Allen poised to make a significant contribution in lighting up the scoreboard for Buffalo.

Tua Tagovailoa: Stellar Efficiency

Speaking of the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa displayed remarkable productivity and efficiency in a historic 50-point victory for the Miami Dolphins. He threw just three incomplete passes and committed no turnovers. Tagovailoa played a significant role in leading 10 scoring drives, although credit is also due to the rushing game, which delivered 350 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. As Week 4 approaches, Tagovailoa stands as a strong QB1 option for fantasy football, especially against the Buffalo Bills.

Injury Concerns

Injury news to monitor includes Derek Carr dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and the possibility of missing this week's game against the Buccaneers, potentially leading to Jameis Winston's return to face his old team.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol, and if he can't play, we might see Brian Hoyer step in against the Chargers.

Bryce Young missed last week with an ankle injury and could be sidelined again this week, with Andy Dalton performing well in his absence.

Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, but there's a chance he'll be cleared before they face the Rams.

Strategies for Week 4 Quarterback Selections

In Week 4, it's crucial to make wise choices when selecting your Quarterbacks. Look for those who are heavily involved in their team's offensive schemes, both in carries and pass-catching opportunities. These players will undoubtedly boost your PPR league scores. Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 4 QB Rankings

1. Josh Allen, BUF vs. MIA (3)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. WAS (1)

3. Patrick Mahomes II, KC at NYJ (2)

4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA at BUF (5)

5. Justin Herbert, LAC vs. LV (4)

6. Kirk Cousins, MIN at CAR (9)

7. Anthony Richardson, IND vs. LAR (6)

8. Lamar Jackson, BAL at CLE (8)

9. Joe Burrow, CIN at TEN (7)

10. Geno Smith, SEA at NYG (12)

11. Trevor Lawrence, JAC vs. ATL (13)

12. Brock Purdy, SF vs. ARI (14)

13. Deshaun Watson, CLE vs. BAL (16)

14. Daniel Jones, NYG vs. SEA (15)

15. Justin Fields, CHI vs. DEN (10)

16. Jared Goff, DET at GB (22)

17. Russell Wilson, DEN at CHI (11)

18. Dak Prescott, DAL vs. NE (19)

19. Jordan Love, GB vs. DET (17)

20. Matthew Stafford, LAR at IND (23)

21. CJ Stroud, HOU vs. PIT (20)

22. Andy Dalton, CAR vs. MIN (25)

23. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV at LAC (18)

24. Jameis Winston, NO vs. TB (26)