The 2024 NFL campaign is well underway now, which means that fantasy football season is in full force too. With the fantasy regular season being shorter than the NFL regular season, we are about halfway to the playoffs, which is pretty crazy to consider. In the present, though, it makes Week 7 an incredibly important juncture in the grand scheme of the season.

Setting the best possible lineup is the key to ensuring you come out on top, with there being a plethora of wide receivers who could draw the start for fantasy football managers this week. So with that in mind, let's take a look at our Week 7 start em sit em wide receivers list and see who you should be putting in your starting lineup for the upcoming slate of games.

Wide Receivers to start in Week 7

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (@ Cleveland Browns)

Tee Higgins didn't exactly get off to a hot start in the 2024 campaign, as he missed the first two games of the year before posting a dud in his season debut against the Washington Commanders. He's scored at least 12 fantasy points in each of the past three games, though, with the best of the bunch being a nine-catch, 83-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 5.

There's no doubt that Ja'Marr Chase is the leader of the pack in the wide receiver room for the Bengals, but Higgins is a close second, and he appears to be finding his stride at the perfect time. Cincinnati's passing game has been lethal early on this season, and with a promising matchup against the Cleveland Browns on hand, Higgins is a guy worth starting in Week 7.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders (@ Los Angeles Rams)

Jakobi Meyers is another guy who has had a topsy-turvy start to the season, but he finally has some clarity on his status heading into Week 7. Aidan O'Connell is the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, and he is now the top weapon in the passing game for them with Davante Adams having gotten traded to the New York Jets.

Meyers saw a spike in targets during the first two games the Raiders were forced to play without Adams due to his hamstring injury, and he should continue to get the ball quite frequently now that he's gone. An ankle injury has made his Week 7 status iffy, but if he can suit up against a beat up Los Angeles Rams secondary, he should be able to turn in a strong outing.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (@ Arizona Cardinals)

Trusting anyone in the Los Angeles Chargers offense (aside from J.K. Dobbins) has been very tough to do, but it may be time to give Ladd McConkey a shot in Week 7. The 2024 second-round rookie has been a frequent target of Justin Herbert's in the passing game, and while that hasn't resulted in massive fantasy football scoring totals yet, that could change very soon.

McConkey has drawn less than six targets in only one game this season, and that came in their Week 2 demolition of the Carolina Panthers. The Arizona Cardinals, who the Chargers play in Week 7, do not have a strong secondary, meaning there will be room for McConkey to operate throughout this one. Assuming he can get on the same page with Herbert early, this could be a coming out game for the talented rookie wideout.

Wide Receivers to sit in Week 7

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the definition of boom or bust so far this season, as he has three games where he's produced at least 15.5 fantasy points, and three where he's produced 5.6 or fewer fantasy points. He was dealt a tough hand in Week 6, as he suffered a concussion early against the Green Bay Packers and was forced out of the game, but some sort of consistency would be nice to see from Harrison.

That isn't going to arrive in Week 7, though. Harrison is trying to find his way out of concussion protocol currently, and even if he is successful in that quest, the Chargers secondary has allowed the fifth fewest fantasy football points to opposing wide receivers this season. Harrison's upside is clear as day, but with injury concerns and a tough matchup on deck, it's best to leave him on the bench this week.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

The follow up to Brandon Aiyuk's breakout 2023 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers has been wildly disappointing for the team and fantasy football managers alike. Aside from his 22.7-point outburst in Week 5, when it seemed like he was finally getting his feet under him, Aiyuk has failed to score double-digit fantasy points in another game this season.

Unfortunately for Aiyuk, breaking out of his slump is going to be easier said than done since the Niners draw a tough Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Brock Purdy having more success getting the ball to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and even Jauan Jennings, it would not be surprising if Aiyuk sleepwalks through this game, meaning he's best suited for the bench this week.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. New York Jets)

Another guy who hasn't had the start to the season that fantasy football managers were hoping for is George Pickens. While part of this is due to the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive system with Justin Fields under center, Pickens has yet to find the end zone yet this year, and he has not done a good job turning his targets into receptions on a consistent basis.

Pickens could stand to benefit from having Russell Wilson take over for Fields under center, which appears to be what is set to happen in Week 7, but he will be trying to bounce back against Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets. There's simply nothing appealing about Pickens' and his matchup this week, and he should not be started unless you have no other options at your disposal.