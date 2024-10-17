The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints kick off Week 7 on Thursday Night Football this week. Your fantasy football matchup can hinge on this game, so the start and sit decisions are key. Make sure your fantasy team starts Week 7 on the right foot by making these moves for the Broncos-Saints game.

Last week was ugly for both of these teams. The Saints lost 51-27 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Broncos lost 23-16 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, Losing division games in your building is not the way to make the playoffs so getting a win back four days later is key for both teams.

Fantasy football managers know that these offenses are not racking up points this season. With injuries on both sides of the ball, you need some help figuring out who to play. We've got you covered in our Week 7 Thursday Night Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 7 Thursday night fantasy football Start ‘Em

Alvin Kamara, NO running back

Alvin Kamara continues to be a great fantasy football option deep into his career. The Saints are going to run the ball with a rookie quarterback at the helm and Kamara will succeed. Chris Olave is out as well, which takes away Spencer Ratter's best option in the passing game. If the Saints win this game, it will be because Kamara had a big game.

Javonte Williams, DEN running back

The Buccaneers' running backs ran wild over the Saints' defense in Week 6 and that should continue in Week 7. Javonte Williams was brutal in Week 7, barely cracking one fantasy football point in PPR leagues. Give him one more chance to rack up some points for your team before putting him on your bench.

Will Lutz, DEN kicker

With two rookie quarterbacks on short rest, do not expect too many touchdowns in this game. Rattler was erratic in his first NFL game and could give the Broncos some great field position during this game. Do not expect Denver's offense to take advantage of those opportunities, as they have not all season. Will Lutz will get great opportunities and will cash in during an indoor game on Thursday night

Start ‘Em: Blake Grupe, NO Kicker, Courtland Sutton, DEN wide receiver, Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN running back.

Week 7 Thursday night Sit ‘Em

Denver defense/special teams

The Broncos defense has been great for the team and fantasy football managers all season long. They will be without their top cornerback, Patrick Surtain in this game, so their fantasy ceiling has been lowered significantly. He ripped off a 100-yard touchdown in Week 5 that made them a great option that week. Even against a poor Saints' offense, stay away from the Broncos D/ST.

Spencer Rattler, NO quarterback

Spencer Rattler should not be played in your fantasy football league. It is tough to find quarterbacks in two-QB leagues at this point in the season but do not stoop to the Rattler level. While the Saints are in the postseason discussion, Rattler has not proven that he can be the guy to get them there.

Bub Means, NO wide receiver

Chris Olave is out for the game and Rashid Shaheed is not expected to play either. That means that Bub Means will be the top receiver option for Rattler in this game. Even without Surtain on the other side, do not pick Means up for your fantasy football team. He caught his first-career touchdown without Olave available against Tampa but now, defenses are prepared for him and don't have Shaheed to cover

Sit ‘Em: Foster Moreau, NO tight end, Saints D/ST, Lucas Krull, DEN tight end