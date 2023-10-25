Week 7 of the NFL season saw some of the best fantasy football defenses not quite live up to their usual production. With Week 8 right around the corner, which defenses should you start, and which should you sit?

Check out the Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em edition for fantasy football defenses below:

Start ‘Em: Defenses to start in Week 8

Seattle Seahawks (vs CLE): Cleveland has somehow escaped with two straight wins despite dreadful play from the quarterback position, but that should come to an end in Seattle. The Seahawks have been terrific against the run all year, and rookie Devon Witherspoon is PFF's top-rated corner and can take out Amari Cooper. This is a bad matchup for the Browns, and PJ Walker is going to have a hard time taking care of the ball in this one.

Miami Dolphins (vs NE): The Dolphins haven't been a defense you want to start in fantasy, but Mac Jones and the Patriots have coughed up the second most points to fantasy defenses in the league. Jones looked great against the Bills last week, but a bet against him crashing back down to earth on the road and likely playing from behind makes a lot of sense. Keep targeting the Patriots with streaming defenses.

Houston Texans (@ CAR): The Texans defense has quietly been very good over the last four weeks, allowing just 14 points per game over that stretch. Bryce Young and the winless Panthers have done most of their best work in garbage time, but the Texans have been creating turnovers and playing with a lead more often than not. In the battle of the rookie starters, Houston has a major advantage because CJ Stroud has been taking much better care of the ball.

Los Angeles Chargers (vs CHI): The Chargers defense isn't one we should trust, but this is a bet against Tyson Bagent being able to do it again in a second straight start on the road in primetime. This is essentially a must-win game for the Chargers already, and this pass rush should be able to get home against a shaky offensive line. If the Chargers defense doesn't produce in this spot with a great matchup, you can safely write them off the rest of the year.

Other defenses you're already starting in fantasy football: Philadelphia Eagles (@WAS), Baltimore Ravens (@ ARI), New York Jets (@NYG)

Sit ‘Em: Defenses to sit in Week 8

Green Bay Packers (vs MIN): The wheels haven't fallen off without Justin Jefferson, as Kirk Cousins has maintained a high level of play and has kept this pass-happy offense moving the ball incredibly well. Green Bay has been much more beatable on the ground than through the air, but after watching the Vikings dice up the 49ers defense, it's best to avoid the Packers this week.

New Orleans Saints (@ IND): The Saints defense has been one of the best units in the league, but the Colts' offense has been scary consistent this year, scoring at least 20 points in seven straight games. While New Orleans is a team you can almost always safely start, Indianapolis doesn't rely on an alpha receiver for Marshon Lattimore to take out, and Gardner Minshew has held up pretty well against two great defenses in Cleveland and Jacksonville. There are better matchups out there to exploit.

Carolina Panthers (vs HOU): It's a shocking statistic given they've started a rookie quarterback all year and have had a banged-up offensive line, but the Texans have turned the ball a league-low three times in six games this season. Until CJ Stroud starts eating more sacks and throwing more picks, Houston is a team to avoid streaming against, especially given all of Carolina's injuries on the defensive side.

Other defenses you're already sitting in fantasy football: Cincinnati Bengals (@ SF), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ BUF), Arizona Cardinals (vs BAL)