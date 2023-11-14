Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

Fantasy football managers have faced a challenging season, dealing with numerous injuries and star players consistently falling short of expectations. As we approach the fantasy football playoffs, the importance of knowing which players to rely on in your lineups becomes even more crucial.

The potential return of Justin Jefferson injects a sense of optimism for fantasy football owners as we approach the final stretch of the regular season. It's no surprise that Jefferson ranks high in our Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver PPR rankings, alongside the usual top performers and the emerging sleeper candidates.

Sure, the week's byes for wide receivers aren't particularly damaging. Still, minor injuries continue to be a concern. Although wide receiver is often considered the deepest position in fantasy football, this depth only truly matters when you're trying to select the three or four best wide receivers for your starting lineup.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

Teams on Bye in Week 11

The bye weeks in Week 11 won't have as significant an impact on wide receivers as last week's did. The Saints, Colts, Patriots, and Falcons are on bye. This means fantasy football owners won't start Chris Olave, Michael Pittman, Drake London, and Demario Douglas, which is a setback.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Tyreek Hill, facing the Raiders in Week 11, aims to bounce back after a subpar performance in Week 9. He's up against a vulnerable Raiders pass defense, making it a favorable matchup for the NFL's leading receiver. CeeDee Lamb, playing against the Panthers, continues to climb our PPR rankings. He has had four consecutive games of at least 115 yards in Week 10. Dak Prescott is heavily targeting Lamb, with 44 targets over the past three weeks.

Despite not being at 100 percent, Keenan Allen put up 175 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow 41-38 loss to the Lions last week. Justin Herbert's primary target is always a threat to finish the week as the overall PPR WR1. That said, his sore shoulder is something to monitor throughout the week.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's hidden gems and waiver wire prospects include Noah Brown, facing the Cardinals, and Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton against the Packers. We can also include Jayden Reed against the Chargers, Brandin Cooks against the Panthers, Elijah Moore against the Steelers, and Trenton Irwin against the Ravens.

Remember that Noah Brown has had two strong weeks. He has tallied 172 yards on seven receptions. With CJ Stroud performing exceptionally well at quarterback, Brown has a lot of potential in a favorable matchup, even if Nico Collins returns from a calf issue.

Fantasy Football Busts

Calvin Ridley's inconsistency makes it hard to trust him right now. This is despite the favorable matchup against the Titans. Yes, we understand the temptation to start him. However, enduring another week of the Ridley rollercoaster might not be the ideal choice.

Just when Jahan Dotson was gaining momentum, he delivered a disappointing performance with zero points. Although his route participation numbers are solid, the week-to-week variation in his performance is a tough pill to swallow. Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir, facing the Jets, go up against a defense that allowed the fewest fantasy football points per game to wide receivers in Week 10. These make them less appealing as starters.

Sam Howell To JAHAN Dotson OMG 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/pKhdRTzgmF — Jman (@jhardy252) November 5, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

Fortunately, only one relevant fantasy football wide receiver, Michael Thomas (knee), left early in Week 10. However, both Keenan Allen (shoulder) and Garrett Wilson (ankle) received attention from their respective training staffs during their games. As such, it's essential to monitor their status throughout the week.

Several fantasy-relevant wide receivers missed Week 10 due to injuries. These include Tee Higgins (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee), Nico Collins (calf), KJ Osborn (concussion), DeVante Parker (concussion), and Treylon Burks (concussion). Of these, Osborn appears to be the most likely to play this week.

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will be closely observed in practice this week. Still, given his “questionable” designation ahead of last week's game, we expect him to return against the Broncos.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. LV (1)

2. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ CAR (5)

3. Keenan Allen, LAC @ GB (6)

4. AJ Brown, PHI @ KC (4)

5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN @ BAL (7)

6. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. NYJ (3)

7. Justin Jefferson, MIN @ DEN (14)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. CHI (2)

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA (8)

10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. TB (16)

11. Mike Evans, TB @ SF (11)

12. Garrett Wilson, NYJ @ BUF (15)

13. Davante Adams, LV @ MIA (20)

14. Amari Cooper, CLE vs. PIT (36)

15. DK Metcalf, SEA @ LAR (18)

16. Adam Thielen, CAR vs. DAL (9)

17. Jordan Addison, MIN @ DEN (35)

18. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN @ JAC (12)

19. Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs. LV (17)

20. Puka Nacua, LAR vs. SEA (24)

21. DeVonta Smith, PHI @ KC (13)

22. Noah Brown, HOU vs. ARI (46)

23. Jakobi Meyers, LV @ MIA (32)

24. George Pickens, PIT @ CLE (40)

25. Christian Kirk, JAC vs. TEN (19)

26. DJ Moore, CHI @ DET (27)

27. Chris Godwin, TB @ SF (33)

28. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CLE (23)

29. Tank Dell, HOU vs. ARI (31)

30. Romeo Doubs, GB vs. LAC (43)

31. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. TB (22)

32. Marquise Brown, ARI @ HOU (29)

33. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYG (10)

34. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR (28)

35. Rashee Rice, KC vs. PHI (25)

36. Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BAL (38)