Tyreek Hill got honest about his crucial fumble and what's next after the Dolphins Week 9 loss to the Chiefs in Germany.

The Miami Dolphins lost their Week 9 game in Frankfurt, Germany, to the Kansas City Chiefs 21-14. The turning point of the game was a Tyreek Hill fumble right before halftime that Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie returned for a touchdown. After the game, Hill gave the Chiefs defense credit for making a play and said he’s already moving on.

“I think I played overall pretty well,” Hill said after the game, per Pro Football Talk. “Some tight window throws, and those guys did a great job of making it hard on me all day. They did a great job. They had a real good plan on slowing us down at the line of scrimmage. It’s on me to make plays. That’s why they brought me here, to make plays in these type of games. I feel like the way the game went, it was a team game, and our defense played amazing.”

Despite the costly error, Hill also revealed what his mindset is as a WR and said he’s ready to move on after the huge play.

“As a receiver, I never think about how many drops I got in a game. I’m always thinking about the next play, baby. That’s how I became who I am today,” Hill explained. “Everybody drops passes. It happens. But it’s all about how you move on to the next play. I’ve got to learn from it, go to the film room, learn from it, and find better ways to get open.”

While the Tyreek Hill fumble may have been the turning point, the team did have an opportunity to tie the game late, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed some big throws.

The Dolphins losing to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs isn’t a huge blemish in a vacuum, but the Week 9 loss raises questions about the team’s ability to beat good teams. So far, the team has beaten the teams it should beat but has losses against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiefs.

Miami goes into its bye week in Week 10 and will face the possibly resurgent Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.