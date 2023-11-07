Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen achieved a gaudy career milestone with an epic catch against the New York Jets on MNF.

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen's ridiculous play against the New York Jets on MNF has NFL Catch of the Year written all over it.

It turned out Allen eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards with that spectacular catch against Gang Green. Consequently, Keenan Allen entered Antonio Gates territory on Monday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Keenan Allen's spectacular catch at 11:51 of the 4th quarter put him over 10,000 career receiving yards. He joins Antonio Gates as the only Chargers with 10,000 Rec yds. pic.twitter.com/B9YyZ8dxz1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2023

It seems Keenan Allen loves excelling in primetime on MNF. He surpassed Antonio Gates' franchise record for receptions through a receiver's first five games on October 17.

Keenan Allen made his scintillating catch in the early goings of the fourth quarter with the Chargers leading 17-6. Los Angeles went on to beat the Jets, 27-6.

Both teams wound up with identical 4-4 win-loss records after the game. The Chargers won their second straight game while the Jets lost for the first time in four games.

Keenan Allen finished the game with 77 receiving yards on eight receptions. Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler scored two touchdowns from the red zone.

The Chargers defense was the difference in this MNF matchup. Joey Bosa had 2.5 sacks on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Chargers sacked him a total of eight times. New York's putrid offense could only muster six points on two field goals.

Keenan Allen is in his 11th season with the Chargers. He proved he still has a lot of gas left in his tank after that tremendous catch against the Jets on MNF. Allen will join Lance Alworth, Charlie Joyner, Wes Chandler, Vincent Jackson, and Malcom Floyd as the best wide receivers in Chargers franchise history.

Keenan Allen is the sole remnant of those exciting Chargers teams that featured Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. He's showing the young receivers how it's done with a potential NFL Catch of the Year candidate on MNF.