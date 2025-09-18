Now that NFL teams have played games and shown their cards, it’s easier to see which fantasy football players will shine, from Week 3 forward. And here are four fantasy football surprises crashing the MVP mix.

To give an idea of how tenuous this can be, look at the players Fantasy Pros selected before the start of the 2025 NFL season. They had Jayden Daniels at quarterback, Chase Brown at running back, Travis Hunter at wide receiver, and Tyler Warren at tight end.

With two games of results, the only one in that group that appears to be in the MVP conversation is Warren. For example, Brown leads all running backs in fantasy points scored below expectations, according to Fantasy Pros.

But what surprising players are showing they may be the cream of the crop in 2025? We will look at one player from each of the four main positions.

QB — Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

He looks like he’s headed for a career year. And head coach Jim Harbaugh might even let him have it. It looks like Harbaugh is willing to lean on the passing game, which fits Herbert to a T, according to The Pat McAfee Show via chargers.com.

“Justin Herbert is fully blossoming into everything everybody thought in the best possible ways as the face of this team and city,” McAfee said. “He is dominant, has been, and seems like he will be for the entire season.”

Think about the value fantasy managers are getting from Herbert. His ADP was No. 14 at the quarterback position and No. 114 overall. That means a team could have loaded up at running back and wide receiver before taking Herbert. And if Herbert remains a top-five quarterback, as he stands now, he’s a legitimate fantasy football MVP candidate.

And there’s probably more to come, according to NBC Sports.

“So far through the first two weeks of the season, he’s been the guy who has been the playmaker,” Devin McCourty said. “When did we think we would watch a game, and they wouldn’t focus on running the ball, and they would just put it in Herbert’s hands? That’s what they did [against the Raiders].”

Mike Florio said Herbert is changing, for the better.

“I feel he’s turning Justin Herbert, who's kind of a quiet guy … [into a leader],” Mike Florio said. “You can see it in his demeanor. He seems different this year. He’s got a little more swagger to him.”

RB — De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Of course, this comes with an injury caveat. Can Achane stay healthy to make a big difference? However, the concern about the Dolphins being a bad football team shouldn’t prevent Achane from being a fantasy football stud.

Through two weeks, Achane has looked rock solid. And with his usage in the passing game, it’s not a big concern if the Dolphins fall behind and abandon the ground attack. It looks like Achane will be utilized heavily this season. And if the Dolphins get healthier on the offensive line, maybe Achane could be that explosive guy on the ground, too.

So far, Achane ranks No. 5, just a few points behind everybody’s top dog, Bijan Robinson. If he keeps that pace, his preseason price tag puts him in the surprise MVP conversation.

WR — Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

This is an easy pick. Odunze has become the Bears’ WR1 in short order. And he’s done it despite the criticism levied by many at quarterback Caleb Williams, according to chicagobears.com via Sports Illustrated.

“I don't know, man. Y'all are gonna have to tell me,” Odunze said. “Y'all write the stories on that boy”, Odunze said. “Y'all put that stuff out there for everybody to read. I don't know, I mean it comes with (being) the No. 1 pick, you know, and he's himself, at the end of the day. When you're the No. 1 pick and you're yourself, you're gonna get a lotta hate…It's sad to say that, but that's just kinda the light we were put in.”

Odunze has 13 catches with 165 yards and already three touchdowns. He looks like the real deal. Not bad for W37 according to ADP, and No. 77 overall. He’s easily a surprise MVP candidate.

TE — Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

He didn’t get the pre-draft love, perhaps because there were concerns about Anthony Richardson at quarterback. But with Daniel Jones taking over as the starter, and doing great so far, Warren has thrived.

Drafted as the TE9, he ranks No. 5 despite not having a touchdown yet. You can make a case for him being the most valuable at this position right now. He’s certainly in the mix to be the surprise MVP at his position.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Warren is a special player, according to the Indianapolis Star via Yahoo.com.

“He has the skill set to (produce at all three levels of the defense),” Steichen said. “We have to continue to do that. He's a hell of a football player, natural feel for the game. Toughness, gritty, can put him in different positions, different spots, trying to get the matchups that you want with him, along with the rest of the guys.”