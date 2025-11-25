Fantasy football managers often overlook the kicker position until it’s too late. That is until a missed 48-yarder tanks a matchup or an unexpected 17-point outburst wins one. Entering Week 13, the importance of a reliable kicker only grows. With no teams on bye, managers have their full slate of options available. Not all opportunities are created equal, though. Whether you're shoring up a postseason run or trying to squeak into the playoffs, Week 13 presents a valuable chance to squeeze out points from a position many take for granted.

Key Insights

For this week, the kicker position is defined by opportunities in high-scoring offenses and favorable game scripts. Top-ranked kickers include Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey, Seattle's Jason Myers, and Baltimore's Tyler Loop.. Other strong options include Jacksonville's Cam Little and the Chargers' Cameron Dicker. They should benefit from consistent field goal attempts and occasional long kicks. Situationally, kickers playing in dome or mild-weather stadiums versus tough defenses are safer starts. Fantasy football managers should prioritize kickers on offense-heavy teams with strong red-zone production.​

Below are the top kickers for Week 13 and the sleepers who could swing your matchup at the margins.

Week 13 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Harrison Butker, KC (@ DAL)

Harrison Butker remains one of the most dependable kickers in fantasy football. Week 12 only further solidified that status. Butker converted all five of his field-goal attempts in the Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime win against the Colts. He accounted for 15 of Kansas City’s points. His five field goals marked his busiest outing of the season and his most since late 2023. Over his last three games, Butker is a pristine 9-for-9 on field-goal tries. In Week 13 he heads into a potential shootout with Dallas. That's prime territory for both volume and long-distance attempts. He is the clear-cut top play at the position.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ IND)

Fairbairn’s return from a quad injury couldn't have gone more smoothly. In Houston’s 23-19 win over Buffalo, he went 3-for-3 on field goals and added two PATs. Fairbairn has now made multiple field goals in six straight appearances. He has also hit 12 total over his last three contests. His accuracy (25-for-28 this season) and range (5-for-8 from 50+) continue to make him a top-tier play. This is especially true with Houston’s offense sustaining drives consistently. The Week 13 matchup with Indianapolis provides yet another favorable opportunity.

Brandon McManus, GB (@ DET)

Brandon McManus has quietly become one of the safer fantasy football starters. This has been boosted by Green Bay’s steady scoring pace. In the Packers’ 23-6 win over Minnesota, McManus went 3-for-3 on field goals and hit both extra points. Green Bay’s offense doesn’t always finish drives. This is exactly what fantasy managers want from their kicker. The Thanksgiving matchup at Detroit will be played indoors. That should remove weather risk entirely and could deliver extended scoring opportunities if the Packers move the ball consistently. McManus profiles as a top option this week.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Jake Bates, DET (vs. GB)

Jake Bates’ legend continues to grow. In Week 12, he drilled both of his field goals and converted four PATs in Detroit’s thrilling overtime win over the Giants. This remains a testament to his elite range. Since the Lions’ Week 8 bye, Bates has gone 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-12 on PATs. He remains dangerous from 50+ yards (5-for-8 this season). With Green Bay coming to town, Bates gets to kick indoors again. That makes him a premium sleeper with legitimate top-five upside.

Matt Prater, BUF (@ PIT)

Article Continues Below

Matt Prater remains a reliable option in one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses. Despite missing an early PAT in Week 12, Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts. He had gone three straight games with one or fewer field-goal attempts before Thursday’s contest. However, Buffalo’s offense keeps him in consistent scoring range. The Week 13 matchup in Pittsburgh offers potential for multiple drives stalling near the red zone. That should give Prater sneaky upside.

Michael Badgley, IND (vs. HOU)

Badgley rebounded nicely from a shaky outing in Berlin. In Week 12’s overtime loss to Kansas City, he nailed both of his field goals and both extra points. That stabilized his fantasy football value. In six games with the Colts this season, he’s gone 9-for-11 on field goals and 17-for-19 on PATs. Indianapolis’ offense has enough firepower to move the ball but remains inconsistent in the red zone. That should create steady opportunities for Badgley. The Texans’ defense has given up multiple field-goal attempts in four straight games. This positions Badgley as one of Week 13’s top under-the-radar plays.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 13 is unique because no teams are on bye. That means everyone is available. That said, injury variables still threaten to upend the kicker landscape. Closely monitor Tyler Bass (hip), Spencer Shrader (knee), Jason Sanders (hip), and Graham Gano (neck).

Each of these situations carries potential fantasy football ripple effects. As always, don’t get caught off guard by a Sunday morning surprise. A cheap waiver pivot can make the difference between staying alive in the playoff hunt and watching your season slip away by three points.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – 2025

20. Cam Little, JAX (@ TEN)

19. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. CHI)

18. Chad Ryland, ARI (@ TB)

17. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. MIN)

16. Chris Boswell , PIT (vs. BUF)

15. Wil Lutz, DEN (@ WAS)

14. Daniel Carlson, LV (@ LAC)

13. Andy Borregales, NE (vs. NYG)

12. Tyler Loop, BAL (vs. CIN)

11. Michael Badgley, IND (vs. HOU)

10. Matt Gay, SF (@ CLE)

9. Matt Prater, BUF (@ PIT)

8. Harrison Mevis, LAR (@ CAR)

7. Brandon McManus, GB (@ DET)

6. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. LV)

5. Jake Bates, DET (vs. GB)

4. Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs. ARI)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ IND)

2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. KC)

1. Harrison Butker, KC (@ DAL)

Bottom line

As fantasy football playoff races tighten, managers can no longer afford to ignore their kicker slot. Harrison Butker and Ka'imi Fairbairn headline a strong Week 13 group. Jake Bates, Matt Prater, and Michael Badgley offer sleeper appeal with real upside. Whether you're chasing high ceilings or craving stability, Week 13 provides options that can fortify your lineup. Treat the kicker position with intention. The payoff may be the difference between clinching your postseason berth and heading into next week needing a miracle.