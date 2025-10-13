The Cincinnati Bengals can’t seem to catch a break. In Joe Flacco’s first start with the team, Cincinnati’s offense took another hit when tight end Mike Gesicki exited early in the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a pectoral injury.

Gesicki went down in the first half and was ruled out shortly after, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran tight end didn’t record a target before heading to the locker room, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. A video from James Rapien of Bengals Talk showed Gesicki being evaluated in the medical tent before leaving for further testing.

Through five games, Gesicki had logged eight catches for 61 yards, starting each contest but struggling to find rhythm in an inconsistent Bengals offense that’s been plagued by quarterback changes. After his exit, backup Tanner Hudson filled in and managed two catches in limited action.

Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the injury severity, saying Gesicki will be out “a while.” Adam Schefter reported Taylor’s comments on X: “Bengals TE Mike Gesicki, who injured his pectoral Sunday at Green Bay, will be out ‘a while,’ per HC Zac Taylor.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Cincinnati. With Joe Burrow still sidelined due to a toe injury, the Bengals were already forced to turn to 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who joined the team just days before the game after a trade with the Browns.

Flacco had little time to learn the offense or build chemistry with his new teammates, and Gesicki’s loss removes another reliable target from an already thin receiving corps.

The Bengals’ offensive struggles were evident throughout the game. They finished the first half with just 65 total yards and couldn’t generate consistent momentum against a Packers defense that dominated the line of scrimmage.

After the game, Taylor’s updates offered little clarity on the team’s broader health situation. Asked about Joe Burrow’s recovery timeline, he simply said there was “no update.” Burrow, who underwent surgery on his toe last month, was expected to miss several more weeks, leaving Cincinnati in limbo at the most critical point of its season.

With the Bengals now 2-4 and running out of time to salvage their playoff hopes, the pressure is mounting on Taylor to find answers quickly, both under center and on the offensive side of the ball.