We are four weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are four weeks into your fantasy football season. Plenty of standout performances from key players, as well as goose eggs from highly-drafted players, has made this season tough to predict thus far.

The depth of your fantasy football roster is already being tested, as a plethora of star players have already missed time this season. All major offensive positions have been hit by injuries so far this season, as the quarterback (Joe Burrow), running back (James Conner), wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb), and tight end (George Kittle) spots have all had key players go down.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up decently high. Heading into Week 5, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to rack up some victories.

1. RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans (33.2% rostered)



The top name for your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is rookie running back Woody Marks, who had a Week 4 performance that solidified him as Houston’s top option. With Nick Chubb having held down the starting backfield job to start the year, Marks took hold of that in Week 4 and looks to be primed to fill that role for the rest of the season.

Every Week 3 touch for Woody Marks https://t.co/OLycsa9lvB pic.twitter.com/nrGi3QRfLj — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 22, 2025

Marks took 17 carries for 69 yards and a score, and caught four passes for 50 yards and another touchdown to put up an RB1 showing. As the Texans are still looking for a good offensive performance this year, Marks looks to be in line for an elevated workload moving forward.

2. WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (31.1% rostered)

Another week in the second spot in the waiver wire pickups for rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor, as he has solidified himself as the top WR in Tennessee. With the Titans struggling this year, they will be passing a ton in Cam Ward’s rookie season, and that will only help Ayomanor’s role on your fantasy football roster.

As the top wideout in the Week 5 waiver wire pickups, Ayomanor has earned five-plus targets in each of his first four games this season. Even with how inconsistent this TEN offense will be for fantasy football purposes, Ayomanor is probably the only pass catcher you can trust on a weekly basis for your flex spot.

3. RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (5.5% rostered)

It has been quite the surprising climb up the depth chart for Kendre Miller this year, as he has ascended from Dennis Miller’s dog house last season to earning quality snaps on offense. As the New Orleans Saints struggle through quarterback issues yet again, Miller has taken on a larger workload, even with Alvin Kamara still leading the way.

The likelihood of Kamara being traded to a contender (Chiefs?) grows each week, and if he is eventually moved, Miller would get the first crack at being the starter for the rest of the season. Get out ahead of any potential move by adding Miller now.

4. WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants (3.6% rostered)

With the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Malik Nabers, the wide receiver room for the New York Giants is a bit tougher to predict. Wan’Dale Robinson had some early-season success, including an eight-catch, 142-yard performance in Week 2, and he has earned at least four targets every week.

But with Robinson rostered on over 54 percent of ESPN rosters, the next man up is Darius Slayton. Slayton led the Giants in receptions and yards in Week 4, showing an early rapport with rookie Jaxson Dart that should grow moving forward.

5. WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (36.7% rostered)

In what has been a tough year to predict the WR1 in Green Bay, Romeo Doubs looks to have ascended into that role after his three-touchdown performance in Week 4. With rookie Matthew Golden earning the early-season highlights, it’s been Doubs who has been the more consistent option of the two.

A HAT TRICK FOR ROMEO DOUBS 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/05PXhoW8V0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 29, 2025

While you should still expect there to be a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the WR pecking order, Doubs is the option that you should trust the most after Green Bay’s Week 5 bye.

6. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (21.1% rostered)

It wasn’t a pretty passing performance for Dart, but taking care of the ball and committing no turnovers in his first career start could mean the arrow is pointing up for the Giants at QB.

JAXSON DART RUNS IT IN FOR HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4g3HEYSykc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 28, 2025

Dart connected with Theo Johnson for his only passing TD and ran one of his 10 carries into the end zone for a solid fantasy showing. As the Giants face the Saints in Week 5, Dart offers a solid floor with his rushing upside.

7. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (40.9 percent rostered)

Matthew Stafford has quietly been stringing together a really solid start to his season, as he is the current owner of an 8:1 TD:INT ratio. With Puka Nacua going nuclear and Davante Adams looking like a weekly WR2, Stafford has been slinging the ball all over the field for the 3-1 Los Angeles Rams.

As we enter bye-week territory, Stafford offers a ton of upside, and he absolutely can be your full-time starter moving forward if needed.

8. TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (22.6% rostered)

Brenton Strange is the lone tight end in the Week 5 waiver wire pickups this week, as the Jacksonville TE has entered the weekly streamer category. Having recorded back-to-back weeks of seven targets and six receptions, Strange has been the most consistent option in the JAX passing attack.

As Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle with his connection with both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, Strange should be your top TE target if your roster is dealing with injuries or bye weeks.

9. RB Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (0.9% rostered)

This is more of a play if you have an extra spot on your bench, as rookie Brashard Smith’s production has not justified a roster spot yet. However, with how inept both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have been out of the Kansas City backfield, Smith’s time is coming.

Smith’s workload increased substantially in Week 4, and with comments from the coaching staff about their goal of involving Smith more in the offense, he could become the presumptive guy you want to roster from the Chiefs backfield.

10. WR Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers (0.6% rostered)

With both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings picking up injuries in Week 4, Demarcus Robinson may see a heavier workload in the Week 5 matchup for the San Francisco 49ers. On a short week, the Niners are dealing with injuries to their top two wideouts, and Brock Purdy is still nursing his toe injury, so the offense is a bit maligned right now.

Robinson should be nothing but a dart throw for the end of your bench in case your wide receiver group got ravaged by injuries this week. With Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill suffering injuries, Robinson could be a WR3 in a pinch, if one/both of Jennings and Pearsall miss time.