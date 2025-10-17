It looks like Travis Hunter isn’t the all-changing player the Jacksonville Jaguars thought they drafted. But the Jaguars are having a good season as they head to Week 7. And here are the Jaguars' bold predictions for the NFL London game versus the Rams.

Jacksonville built a 4-1 record before crashing with a poor home loss to the Seahawks. Now, the Jaguars hop the pond to take on the Los Angeles Rams, a team that is coming off a win but has a couple of tough losses on its ledger.

If the Jaguars are going to earn this win, they need a big game from Trevor Lawrence. And he leads off the bold predictions.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will set a season high in passing yards

It’s not going to take a mammoth performance for Lawrence to reach this prediction. His season high is 271 yards, coming in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Lawrence has been up and down in terms of completion percentage, but has been better in recent weeks with 67.7, 72.0, and 64.3 numbers over the last three weeks.

The Rams enter the game expressing respect for Lawrence, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He is a number one pick for a reason,” linebacker Jared Verse said. “He can move well with his feet. (And) he can get the first down. He's not easy to bring down. I think he can relate to a [Bills Quarterback] Josh Allen on that point. He's not one of those QBs where you just thud him up and he's going to fall to the ground. You have to actually hit him. You have to actually pull him to the ground. Also, his legs and his arm are something that you definitely have to be very keen on.”

But for Lawrence to have a big yardage game, he needs a teammate to finally step up with a big performance.

WR Travis Hunter will set a season high in receiving yards

Yes, it’s hand in hand. And Hunter hasn’t had a big game this season. Here are his yardage totals: 33, 22, 21, 42, 64, and 15. To translate those totals, it’s yuck, yuck, yuck, yuck, meh, and double yuck.

That needs to change this week. The duo is trying, according to The Athletic.

“Man, he’s been fun to be around,” Lawrence said. “Unique personality and just the energy he brings to the team. As far as his mindset, his attitude, I think he doesn’t need much help. I think he goes about things the right way. He wants to get better. He wants to learn.

“But as far as just the football side of it … we have to be on the same page. There’s a lot of conversations that go into each week, every game plan, trying to get dialed in, so that we are just on the same page and have that chemistry. Because that’s so important for a quarterback and wide receiver.

“So it’s coming along every week. He’s making big improvements. And I’m finding more ways to keep him involved and get him the ball. I think that’s the biggest thing. He has so much talent. Like, you’ve got to find ways to keep featuring him just because he’s so good with the ball in his hands.”

Head coach Liam Coen said they are both putting in the necessary time to work past the ugly numbers.

“They do spend a pretty good amount of time together throughout the course of the day, whether it’s in the meeting setting, whether it’s at the walk-throughs, whether it’s post-practice, one-on-one,” Coen said.

“Trevor is a unique leader in the way that he’s able to give such great insight for a younger guy, if you will. He’s kind of mature beyond his years in so many ways — sometimes I feel like he’s a little more mature than me. I think that relationship is getting better and better.”

Brian Thomas Jr. will get a touchdown

Wait. How is one touchdown a bold prediction? Well, there are two reasons. First, here are Thomas’ touchdown numbers this season: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, and 1. Yep, ugly like Hunter’s numbers.

Plus, the Rams have a tough defense. They rank No. 3, allowing only 18.3 points per game. They are No. 9 against the pass and No. 15 versus the run.

So, it’s going to take extra effort for Thomas to reach the end zone. And this prediction goes hand in hand with the other two. If Lawrence heats up with Hunter, that opens the door for Thomas to get loose for a medium or long touchdown.

If each of these things hits, the Jaguars will win the game. But it will still likely be a close contest, one score, one way or the other.