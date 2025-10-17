Look here if you need extra fantasy football help for your defense and special teams. And if you want the full rankings, check this out. But if you only need a few last-minute NFL Week 7 fantasy football streaming options, you’ve landed in the right place.

Sit back and relax. This is a journey into the unknown. That’s right. I’m not sure there’s a defense you can trust every week in the NFL. Honestly, the Steelers looked like a bunch of red-shirt college freshmen trying to cover Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday night. It was comical.

And they made Joe Flacco look like prime Tom Brady. I pity the folks who selected the Steelers as their survivor pick this week.

Really, it seems like the only way to pick a defense in a given week is to target the few NFL teams with no viable offense. How many teams fit that category? Ready for the answer? You won’t like it. One.

Fortunately, the opponent of that team might be available if your league this week.

Patriots are the only truly safe defense this week

Sure, it’s not rocket science. People are going to flock to the Patriots. They have a decent defense. But this week it’s all about that bass. And the Titans have no treble.

How weak are the Titans? Let’s let a “bold” anonymous Raiders’ coach tell us, according to The Athletic.

“That might be the worst team I’ve seen in the last 25 years,” one Raiders coach said of the Titans after Sunday’s game. “They don’t have any difference-makers other than (defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons), and the whole thing was a total mess.”

No difference-makers. Let’s look at that offense.

Quarterback Cam Ward has been overmatched in his rookie year. He talked a good game, but when the season began, NFL defensive coordinators began to shut him up.

Six games. Completion percentage of 55. Three touchdown passes. Four picks. Fourteen carries for 36 yards. QBR of 25.1.

How bad are those numbers? Consider that the Cincinnati Bengals decided retreaded retread Joe Flacco was a better option than Jake Browning. And Browning’s numbers, though bad, are far more encouraging than those of Ward.

Feast, my hungry Patriots defense!

Cornerback Marcus Jones is ready to rock, according to WEEI via Audacy.com.

“We still haven’t played our best football, and we know it,” Jones said. “We strive for it every week. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure we cause turnovers and get the ball back to the offense.”

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears offer average threats out of the backfield. However, the Patriots eat running backs for breakfast. This comes from the Patriots Media Relations via Audacy.

“The Patriots are the only team in 2025 that has not surrendered 50 yards to a running back through the first six games,” Meghan Ottolini wrote. “It is the first time in team history that has occurred. Last season, Baltimore did not allow a 50-yard rusher for the first seven weeks of the season.”

And Ottolini added, “The 2024 Ravens are nice company to be in. They finished their season with the fewest yards per carry allowed out of the entire NFL, and the fewest rush yards overall.”

Also, the Titans' starting receivers — Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Van Jefferson — are substandard.

If the Patriots don’t walk away as the No. 1 defense/special teams unit in Week 7, fantasy football leagues should consider dropping defenses from the lineup. Many did it with kickers already. Defenses might be next.

Packers' defense can be considered

Is it just me, or does it seem like Micah Parsons isn’t the same player he was in Dallas? Maybe it takes time to adjust to a new defense? But I mean, how much strategy does it take to line up and chase a quarterback?

I mean, he’s on pace for 8.5 sacks. That’s a career low, and the Packers would look like a bunch of front office dummies. Maybe offenses are giving him extra attention? Well, shouldn’t that open things up for other guys? But the Packers simply aren’t making big plays.

They have one top-15 finish and a bunch of stinkers. They have two picks, ZERO fumble recoveries. Wait … did I say zero? My bad. I meant ZERO!! What in the world is that? Are they even trying to create turnovers? They have Micah Parsons!!

Oh well, give them one more week. They get the Cardinals, who may be without both Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. this week. Because backup QB Jacoby Brissett isn’t as mobile, perhaps the Packers can make something happen on defense.

Are you confident of that happening? Yeah, me neither. But as a last-minute option, the Packers make sense.

Defenses you may not be able to trust

The Broncos are ranked No. 2 this week, according to ClutchPoints. But beware. Jaxson Dart is elusive, and Cam Skattebo runs like a wild beast.

Also, the Browns sit in the No. 6 spot. But the Dolphins’ offense is still a bit dangerous because of De’Von Achane. Be careful.

Maybe it's OK to take a chance on the Dolphins' defense. Yes, it's a gamble, but the Browns have a lot of shaky elements.