Week 7 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is upon us and managers are having to deal with another tumultuous week of depth chart changes and injuries. Week 6 saw the New York Giants bully the Philadelphia Eagles, a forgettable performance from London, and another wild finish between Chicago and Washington on Monday Night Football. Ahead of Week 7, we'll be taking a look at arguably the most important position in fantasy football: wide receiver.

Notable injuries from Week 6 will include: Cardinals' Marvin Harrison (concussion), Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Rams' Puka Nacua (ankle), Jets' Garrett Wilson (knee), Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), and Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring). While all players were thankfully able to avoid serious injury, their statuses are ‘questionable' and worth monitoring ahead of Week 7.

Aside from must-start players like Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Vikings' Justin Jefferson, we'll be taking a look at the best starts of NFL Week 7 and which wide receivers you can leave on your bench.

BYE Weeks: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Week 7 Wide Receivers – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 WR Starts:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) – vs. TB Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) – vs. HOU Justin Jefferson (MIN) – vs. PHI Davante Adams (LAR) – @JAX Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) – vs. PIT

Rashee Rice (KC) – vs. LV

Rashee Rice is finally able to return to action in Week 7 following his six-game suspension from the start of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs are also beginning to hit their stride with a recent 30-17 win over Detroit and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking like his usual self once again. With leader receiver Xavier Worthy in and out of the lineup, Rice will return to his role as the lead pass-catcher within this high-powered offense.

Ranked around the top-12 heading into the week by numerous outlets, Rashee Rice should be a must-start receiver heading into the rest of the season. Given his time away from the field, he should be hungry in his return against a relatively bad Las Vegas Raiders' secondary.

Ladd McConkey (LAC) – vs. IND

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts in what should be an exciting week 7 matchup. While the Chargers have been struggling to find the end zone since Week 1, this Colts showdown could lend itself to a high-scoring affair where both teams are airing the ball out. With leading receiver Quentin Johnston ‘questionable' at practice (hamstring), Ladd McConkey steps into the WR1 role in this offense once again.

A preseason candidate to lead the league in receiving yards, McConkey certainly hasn't had the start to the season he hoped for. However, he's managed to score 2 touchdowns on 12 receptions over his last two games and saw a season-high nine targets last week against the Dolphins. Feel confident starting Ladd McConkey in what could turn into a shootout against the Colts.

Sterling Shepard (TB) – @DET

The Buccaneers have been hit by the injury bug with rookie star Emeka Egbuka going down in Week 6 with a hamstring injury. He joins receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with ‘questionable' designations, adding to the growing list that already includes RB Bucky Irving. Still, quarterback Baker Mayfield is fourth in the NFL with 1,539 passing yards, tied for third-most touchdowns with 12 and only one interception – there's no way this offense will slow down with Baker under center.

Sterling Shepard suddenly becomes the WR1 in a room that includes Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller. Catching only two balls during his Week 6 appearance, expect Shepard to get a massive boost in targets this week against the Lions.

Week 7 Wide Receivers – Sit ‘Em

Jakobi Meyers (LV) – @KC

This Las Vegas Raiders' offense is ranking near the bottom of the NFL with only 201.5 passing yards per game. With superstar tight end Brock Bowers week-to-week with injury, you'd think the door would open for pass-catchers like Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker to see an increase in usage.

However, quarterback Geno Smith has been struggling to move the ball downfield and it seems as though rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty is the only viable fantasy starter on this offense. Meyers has yet to find the end zone this season and it doesn't seem as though his path will get any easier against a stout Chiefs' defense in Week 7.

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) – @DEN

Wan'Dale Robinson stepped into the WR1 role on this ascending Giant's team following the loss of teammate Malik Nabers to injury. Last week against the Eagles, Robinson was effective with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. However, in Week 7, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will have to throw against one of the NFL's best secondaries and Wan'Dale Robinson will likely draw reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain in coverage.

Furthermore, the Denver Broncos are allowing the second-fewest average fantasy points to wide receivers this season (12.67), so this could be tough-sledding for the Giants' pass-catchers in what could be a low-scoring game. Downgrade the Giants' receivers and look towards the waiver wire if you're able to find production elsewhere.