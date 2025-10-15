The Fantasy Football season is rolling into Week 7 after some epic running back performances. Bijan Robinson and De'Andre Swift dominated in Monday night's doubleheader, Kimani Vidal burst onto the scene for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Rico Dowdle nearly topped 200 rush yards again in Week 6. But now, fantasy football managers need to know who to start and sit for Week 7.

Two teams on bye take two massive fantasy football running backs off the board. James Cook and the Buffalo Bills, and Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens are on bye this week. Finding replacements for them could be key to your playoff chances this season. And thankfully, amid an injury-riddled season, there are no new injuries to monitor.

Who should fantasy football managers start at running back for Week 7?

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington RB (@ Dallas)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, AKA Bill, is the unquestioned top running back on the Washington Commanders offense. And when a number one back plays against the Dallas Cowboys, fantasy football managers everywhere should be salivating. Dallas' defense has been dreadful this season, just allowing 200 yards to Dowdle. Croskey-Merritt should continue his solid rookie season on Sunday.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina RB (@ New York Jets)

There are probably very few fantasy leagues left with Rico Dowdle on the waiver wire after two consecutive 200-scrimmage-yard performances. But if he is available, Dowdle should be an automatic start on your team. The Jets' defense had its best performance of the year in London, but it has been poor overall this season. Dowdle should have another great performance in Week 7.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh RB (@ Cincinnati)

The Steelers have a short week in Week 7, heading to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. That should mean a big day for the running game, specifically Jaylen Warren. He missed the London game in Week 4, coming back in Week 6 after the bye. Warren had his worst performance against the Cleveland Browns, but he should have success against a brutal Bengals unit.

Start ‘Em: Rachaad White, TB (@ DET), TreyVeon Henderson, NE (@ TEN), Jordan Mason, MIN (v PHI)

Week 7 Running Back Sit ‘Em

Michael Carter, Arizona RB (v Green Bay)

The Arizona Cardinals have so many running back injuries that they are turning to Michael Carter to carry the load for them. He had a nice performance against the Tennessee Titans, but was silenced by the Indianapolis Colts. The Packers' defense is the best of those three on paper and should smash Arizona this week. Bench Carter in favor of better options against good defenses like Green Bay's.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee RB (v New England)

The Titans have scored a total of six offensive touchdowns in six games, which includes the pick-fumble-touchdown from the Cardinals win that technically went to the defense. Tony Pollard has two of them, but don't count on many more throughout the season. His days as an impactful fantasy football running back are numbered behind this brutal offensive line, and Mike McCoy taking over as head coach won't help.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle RB (v Houston)

The Seahawks have a tough Monday Night Football matchup against a rested Houston Texans team in Week 7. They have two running backs, Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who are on most fantasy football teams. But Charbonnet's success has been mostly based on touchdowns, which may be hard to come by on Monday. There are better options than Charbonnet in fantasy football.

Sit ‘Em: Chase Brown, CIN (v PIT), Isiah Pacheco, KC (v LV), Nick Chubb, HOU (@ SEA)